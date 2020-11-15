The “Machine Translation Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Machine Translation market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14275361

Scope of the Report:

Machine translation (MT) refers to fully automated software that can translate source content into target languages. Humans may use MT to help them render text and speech into another language, or the MT software may operate without human intervention. MT tools are often used to translate vast amounts of information involving millions of words that could not possibly be translated the traditional way. The quality of MT output can vary considerably, MT systems require training in the desired domain and language pair to increase quality.

Market Overview:

The machine translation market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period 2019 – 2024. As the machine translation applications are achieving significantly high accuracy levels, they are increasingly getting employed in diverse areas of business, introducing new applications and enhanced machine-learning models.

– The translation market is witnessing an excess demand based on the rising use of computer-assisted tools. The necessity to use the technology in favor of the more efficient translation process is, therefore, continuously increasing.

– Using machine translation technology, the text is being translated increasingly faster with the help of computers. It is used by many translation companies to generate multilingual content.

– Some of the key factors augmenting the growth of the machine translation market are growing volumes of Big Data, increasing demand for content localization, and increasing need for cost-effective and high-speed translation.

– However, accessibility of free of charge translation engines is hampering the growth of the machine translation market during the forecasted period. Major Key Players:

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

SDL PLC

Lionbridge Technologies Inc.

Omniscien Technologies Inc.

Lingotek Inc.

RWS Holdings PLC

Welocalize Inc.

Smart Communications Inc.

Systran International Co. Ltd.

AppTek Partners LLC

Google LLC

Cloudwords Inc.

PROMT Ltd