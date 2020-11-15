Sun. Nov 15th, 2020

The Daily Philadelphian

Machine Translation Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024

Nov 15, 2020

Machine Translation

The “Machine Translation Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Machine Translation market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

Machine translation (MT) refers to fully automated software that can translate source content into target languages. Humans may use MT to help them render text and speech into another language, or the MT software may operate without human intervention. MT tools are often used to translate vast amounts of information involving millions of words that could not possibly be translated the traditional way. The quality of MT output can vary considerably, MT systems require training in the desired domain and language pair to increase quality.

Market Overview:

  • The machine translation market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period 2019 – 2024. As the machine translation applications are achieving significantly high accuracy levels, they are increasingly getting employed in diverse areas of business, introducing new applications and enhanced machine-learning models.
  • – The translation market is witnessing an excess demand based on the rising use of computer-assisted tools. The necessity to use the technology in favor of the more efficient translation process is, therefore, continuously increasing.
  • – Using machine translation technology, the text is being translated increasingly faster with the help of computers. It is used by many translation companies to generate multilingual content.
  • – Some of the key factors augmenting the growth of the machine translation market are growing volumes of Big Data, increasing demand for content localization, and increasing need for cost-effective and high-speed translation.
  • – However, accessibility of free of charge translation engines is hampering the growth of the machine translation market during the forecasted period.

    Major Key Players:

  • IBM Corporation
  • Microsoft Corporation
  • SDL PLC
  • Lionbridge Technologies Inc.
  • Omniscien Technologies Inc.
  • Lingotek Inc.
  • RWS Holdings PLC
  • Welocalize Inc.
  • Smart Communications Inc.
  • Systran International Co. Ltd.
  • AppTek Partners LLC
  • Google LLC
  • Cloudwords Inc.
  • PROMT Ltd
  • Yandex N.V.

    Key Market Trends:

    Statistical Machine Translation is Expected to Hold the Major Market Share

    – Statistical machine translation (STM) system relies on the statistical analysis of large bilingual corporation to train the stochastic models describing the mapping between a source language (SL) and a target language (TL).
    – The demand for SMT has significantly increased over the past few years, due to the effectiveness of this technology over rule-based machine translation (RBMT) in terms of the cost and time.
    – Further, a big advantage of SMT is the handiness of platforms and algorithms. This means that a lot of the work for building and training a corpus might already be done, and can be found at a much cheaper rate than usual. As a result, one can train and add new languages quickly, in contrast to other MT models.
    – Moreover, companies like Microsoft Corporation and Google Inc. have made SMT technology popular with free online engines in the United States. Google Translate is the most known example of SMT. The translations are the results of a statistical model if it is powered by the SMT algorithms.

    Asia-Pacific to Witness the Fastest CAGR

    – The Asia-Pacific market is driven by the Indian and Chinese machine translation market sizes. These markets are expected to witness attractive growth, owing to the rising demand for localization in native languages by several firms, in order to enhance their global reach by catering the customers’ requirements productively. Asia-Pacific regions are mainly dominated by two emerging economies of the world i.e. China and India.
    – China and India witnessed positive growths, owing to the linguistically diverse culture of the Asia-Pacific region. These factors create a higher demand for translated content for significantly catering across the regional market.
    – In India, several organizations are supporting the integration and deployment of MT tools and programs to reduce communication barriers. With the launch of the government’s ‘Digital India’ initiative, India has strategized to grow significantly in the global IT industry. This factor is expected to offer ample opportunities for the companies to expand their reach across the Indian market.

    Competitive Landscape:

    Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

    Machine Translation Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
    4.3 Market Drivers
    4.3.1 Growing Demand for Content Localization
    4.3.2 Increase in the Need for Cost Efficiency and High-speed Translation
    4.4 Market Restraints
    4.4.1 Lack of Quality and Accuracy
    4.4.2 Accessibility of Open Source Translation Engines
    4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis
    4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
    4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
    4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 By Technology
    5.1.1 Statistical Machine Translation
    5.1.2 Rule-based Machine Translation
    5.1.3 Neural Machine Translation
    5.1.4 Other Technologies
    5.2 By Deployment
    5.2.1 On-Premise
    5.2.2 Cloud-based
    5.3 By End User
    5.3.1 Automotive
    5.3.2 Military and Defense
    5.3.3 Healthcare
    5.3.4 IT
    5.3.5 Electronics
    5.3.6 E-commerce
    5.3.7 Other End Users
    5.4 Geography
    5.4.1 North America
    5.4.2 Europe
    5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
    5.4.4 Latin America
    5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Company Profiles
    6.1.1 IBM Corporation
    6.1.2 Microsoft Corporation
    6.1.3 SDL PLC
    6.1.4 Lionbridge Technologies Inc.
    6.1.5 Omniscien Technologies Inc.
    6.1.6 Lingotek Inc.
    6.1.7 RWS Holdings PLC
    6.1.8 Welocalize Inc.
    6.1.9 Smart Communications Inc.
    6.1.10 Systran International Co. Ltd.
    6.1.11 AppTek Partners LLC
    6.1.12 Google LLC
    6.1.13 Cloudwords Inc.
    6.1.14 PROMT Ltd
    6.1.15 Yandex N.V.

    7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

    8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

