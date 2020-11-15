The “Security and Vulnerability Management Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Security and Vulnerability Management market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

Security and vulnerability management is the practice of identifying, classifying, and mitigating vulnerabilities in networking software or hardware. It has become an integral part of an enterprise’s security in recent years. The vulnerability management utilizes technology that seeks out security flaws and tests systems for weak points, allowing the clients to identify and quantify where the network is at risk and to prevent unnecessary weak points. These factors are expected to increase the demand for these solutions.

Market Overview:

The security and vulnerability management market is expected to register a CAGR of 10%, over the forecast period (2019-2024). As the current cybersecurity threat landscape is uniformly evolving, organizations need to be proactive in their threat and vulnerability management efforts. The efficiency of vulnerability management depends on the organization’s ability to keep up with current security threats and trends.

– Recent security attacks have increased the need for a robust cybersecurity management system, which is centered around a tough policy and applies many technologies to achieve defense in depth.

– Coupled with rapid growth in the number of cyber attacks, the demand for strict acquiescence and security packages to protect confidential data across different verticals, such as government, banking, retail, manufacturing, among others is increasing and is expected to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period.

– Data breaches result in increased costs for preventive measures to manage the impact of theft and loss of valuable customer information. Owing to such factor the market has garnered the demand due to increasing awareness among the users. Major Key Players:

IBM Corporation

Qualys Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Dell EMC

Tripwire Inc.

Symantec Corporation

McAfee Inc.

Micro Focus International PLC

Rapid7 Inc.

Fujitsu Limited

Alien Vault Inc.