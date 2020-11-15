The “Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

DRaaS is a comprehensive third-party service that uses cloud and on-premise resources to back up vital data and applications, as well as providing system failover to a secondary infrastructure. DRaaS requirements and expectations are documented in a service-level agreement (SLA) and the third-party vendor provides failover to a cloud computing environment, either through a contract or on a pay-per-use basis. With disaster recovery as a service, the time to return applications to production is reduced because data does not need to be restored over the internet. DRaaS can be especially useful for the small and medium-sized businesses that lack the necessary expertise to provision, configure and test an effective disaster recovery plan.

Market Overview:

The disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS) market is estimated to register a CAGR of 12% over the forecast period (2019 – 2024). DRaaS functions as a cloud computing and backup service model that uses cloud resources to protect data and applications from the disruption caused by various types of disasters. It gives an organization a complete system backup that allows for business continuity in the event of any system downtime or failure.

– Cloud technology as computing and applications is gaining significance across organizations and contributes to market growth. Enterprise IT investments in cloud computing are expected to account for almost one-fourth of the IT expenditure by the end of the forecast period, representing a considerable increase over the last few years.

– The DRaaS market has been gaining momentum owing to the improved functionality of the increasing number of small and medium enterprises. A majority of the market share is observed to be accounted for by the hybrid configuration (including both physical and cloud-based servers) owing to the increased flexibility of cloud services by cloud service providers, such as AWS and Microsoft.

It gives huge flexibility and agility to businesses that are dependent on service for a major portion of their revenue. The emergence of 24×7 services providers, especially in the small and medium scale business, in order to maintain the competitive edge, has further strengthened the demand for the market.

