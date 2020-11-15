Sun. Nov 15th, 2020

Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024

Nov 15, 2020

Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS)

The “Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

DRaaS is a comprehensive third-party service that uses cloud and on-premise resources to back up vital data and applications, as well as providing system failover to a secondary infrastructure. DRaaS requirements and expectations are documented in a service-level agreement (SLA) and the third-party vendor provides failover to a cloud computing environment, either through a contract or on a pay-per-use basis. With disaster recovery as a service, the time to return applications to production is reduced because data does not need to be restored over the internet. DRaaS can be especially useful for the small and medium-sized businesses that lack the necessary expertise to provision, configure and test an effective disaster recovery plan.

Market Overview:

  • The disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS) market is estimated to register a CAGR of 12% over the forecast period (2019 – 2024). DRaaS functions as a cloud computing and backup service model that uses cloud resources to protect data and applications from the disruption caused by various types of disasters. It gives an organization a complete system backup that allows for business continuity in the event of any system downtime or failure.
  • – Cloud technology as computing and applications is gaining significance across organizations and contributes to market growth. Enterprise IT investments in cloud computing are expected to account for almost one-fourth of the IT expenditure by the end of the forecast period, representing a considerable increase over the last few years.
  • – The DRaaS market has been gaining momentum owing to the improved functionality of the increasing number of small and medium enterprises. A majority of the market share is observed to be accounted for by the hybrid configuration (including both physical and cloud-based servers) owing to the increased flexibility of cloud services by cloud service providers, such as AWS and Microsoft.
  • – It gives huge flexibility and agility to businesses that are dependent on service for a major portion of their revenue. The emergence of 24×7 services providers, especially in the small and medium scale business, in order to maintain the competitive edge, has further strengthened the demand for the market.

    Major Key Players:

  • iLand Internet Solutions Corporation
  • Microsoft Corporation
  • Recovery Point Systems Inc.
  • Bluelock LLC
  • TierPoint LLC
  • IBM Corporation
  • Sungard Availability Services LP
  • C&W Business Ltd.
  • Expedient Holdings USA LLC
  • BIOS Middle East Group

    Key Market Trends:

    Increasing Adoption of Cloud-based Application across the IT Sector

    – The cloud-based disaster recovery solutions found various application, of which, the most significant is the inherent benefit of flexibility and cost-effectiveness. Cloud-based disaster recovery leads to faster data recovery, and hence, attains the recovery goals of the company.
    – With an increase in the adoption of hybrid cloud, SMEs have found various benefits to protect them from certain disasters. The adoption of hybrid cloud disaster recovery by businesses helps eliminate the need for a secondary disaster recovery site. Moreover, the hybrid cloud also reduces the expenses and complexities of managing and maintaining a system.

    The United States is Expected to Hold a Significant Market Share

    – Enterprises across the United States have been early adopters of software to manage business operations and customer care. SAP, a market leader in enterprise application solutions, reported that the United States accounted for EUR 7.1 billion of its overall sales. Canada has benefitted from being the neighboring nation as many businesses in the country serve the demands generated in United States-based industries.
    – With the rising number of SMEs, the data center market in the country has witnessed a healthy growth. Further, due to exponential growth in data generation volume, a shift of data has been observed, from private servers to cloud networks. This trend entails resilient and reliable backup, and recovery solutions, as disruption of services is resulting in huge losses for the service providers.

    Competitive Landscape:

    Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

    Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
    4.3 Market Drivers
    4.3.1 Increasing Applications through Cloud-based Disaster Recovery
    4.3.2 Reducing Operational Cost and Fast Recovery of Data
    4.4 Market Restraints
    4.4.1 Complexity of Deployment and in Setting Terms
    4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
    4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
    4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
    4.6 Technology Snapshot
    4.6.1 Fully Managed
    4.6.2 Assisted
    4.6.3 Self-Service

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 By End-user Vertical
    5.1.1 BFSI
    5.1.2 IT
    5.1.3 Government
    5.1.4 Healthcare
    5.1.5 Other End-user Verticals
    5.2 Geography
    5.2.1 North America
    5.2.2 Europe
    5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
    5.2.4 Rest of the World

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Company Profiles
    6.1.1 iLand Internet Solutions Corporation
    6.1.2 Microsoft Corporation
    6.1.3 Recovery Point Systems Inc.
    6.1.4 Bluelock LLC
    6.1.5 TierPoint LLC
    6.1.6 IBM Corporation
    6.1.7 Sungard Availability Services LP
    6.1.8 C&W Business Ltd.
    6.1.9 Expedient Holdings USA LLC
    6.1.10 BIOS Middle East Group

    7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

    8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

