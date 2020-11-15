The “Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14275359
Scope of the Report:
DRaaS is a comprehensive third-party service that uses cloud and on-premise resources to back up vital data and applications, as well as providing system failover to a secondary infrastructure. DRaaS requirements and expectations are documented in a service-level agreement (SLA) and the third-party vendor provides failover to a cloud computing environment, either through a contract or on a pay-per-use basis. With disaster recovery as a service, the time to return applications to production is reduced because data does not need to be restored over the internet. DRaaS can be especially useful for the small and medium-sized businesses that lack the necessary expertise to provision, configure and test an effective disaster recovery plan.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14275359
Key Market Trends:
Increasing Adoption of Cloud-based Application across the IT Sector
– The cloud-based disaster recovery solutions found various application, of which, the most significant is the inherent benefit of flexibility and cost-effectiveness. Cloud-based disaster recovery leads to faster data recovery, and hence, attains the recovery goals of the company.
– With an increase in the adoption of hybrid cloud, SMEs have found various benefits to protect them from certain disasters. The adoption of hybrid cloud disaster recovery by businesses helps eliminate the need for a secondary disaster recovery site. Moreover, the hybrid cloud also reduces the expenses and complexities of managing and maintaining a system.
The United States is Expected to Hold a Significant Market Share
– Enterprises across the United States have been early adopters of software to manage business operations and customer care. SAP, a market leader in enterprise application solutions, reported that the United States accounted for EUR 7.1 billion of its overall sales. Canada has benefitted from being the neighboring nation as many businesses in the country serve the demands generated in United States-based industries.
– With the rising number of SMEs, the data center market in the country has witnessed a healthy growth. Further, due to exponential growth in data generation volume, a shift of data has been observed, from private servers to cloud networks. This trend entails resilient and reliable backup, and recovery solutions, as disruption of services is resulting in huge losses for the service providers.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14275359
Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Increasing Applications through Cloud-based Disaster Recovery
4.3.2 Reducing Operational Cost and Fast Recovery of Data
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Complexity of Deployment and in Setting Terms
4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.6 Technology Snapshot
4.6.1 Fully Managed
4.6.2 Assisted
4.6.3 Self-Service
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By End-user Vertical
5.1.1 BFSI
5.1.2 IT
5.1.3 Government
5.1.4 Healthcare
5.1.5 Other End-user Verticals
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 North America
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 Rest of the World
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 iLand Internet Solutions Corporation
6.1.2 Microsoft Corporation
6.1.3 Recovery Point Systems Inc.
6.1.4 Bluelock LLC
6.1.5 TierPoint LLC
6.1.6 IBM Corporation
6.1.7 Sungard Availability Services LP
6.1.8 C&W Business Ltd.
6.1.9 Expedient Holdings USA LLC
6.1.10 BIOS Middle East Group
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
Contact Us:
Name: Ajay More
Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187
Email: [email protected]
Our Other Reports:
Cryogenic Insulation Films Market Size with Growth Status 2020 | Share and Gross Margin Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Top Companies, Revenue, Business Development Plans Forecast to 2026
Food Preservatives Market Size with Growth Status 2020 | Share and Gross Margin Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Top Companies, Revenue, Business Development Plans Forecast to 2026
ICP Optical Spectrometer Market Size 2020 – Business Share, Economic Impact of Key Players, Growth Investigation with Revenue, COVID-19 Impact, Opportunities and Regional Forecast to 2026
Foundry and Forging Robots Market 2020 – Potential Growth Segments with COVID-19 Impact on Industry, Development Opportunities, Dynamics, Leading Players with Size Analysis till 2025
Network Traffic Analysis Market 2020 – by Global Growth Prospects, Future Trends, Development Status, Opportunities, Leading Players with Regions Forecast to 2024
Commutators Market Size and Share by Top Players 2020 | COVID-19 Impact on Global Industry, Business Opportunities, Growth Trends and Demand till 2026
Car Security System Market Size with Growth Status 2020 | Share and Gross Margin Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Top Companies, Revenue, Business Development Plans Forecast to 2026
Operational Technology Security Market- Size with Recent Trends and Global Share 2020 | Growth Opportunities, Leading Players, Demand Status, Expansion Plans, Business Challenges Forecast to 2026
Telepresence Robots Market Size – Analysis by Global Trends, Recent Demand Status & Share, Top Key Players, Business Strategies and Opportunities Forecast to 2024
Melanocyte Protein PMEL Market Share and Size Analysis 2020 – Global Industry Segments by Regions, Types and Applications, Future Demand Status, Growth Dynamics with COVID-19 Impact till 2026
Palm Date Processing Equipment Market Share 2020 by Top Key Players Profiles with COVID-19 Analysis, Regional Opportunities, Organization Size, Recent Demand Trends, Business Strategies Forecast to 2026
Double Side Polisher Market Size with Growth Technologies 2020 Share, Segment by Company Profiles, Future Scope with Regions, Trends Insights, Global Industry Forecast till 2026