The “Smart Railways Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Smart Railways market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
Smart railways are built by deploying GSM-R systems, cloud computing, and data analytics. The IoT solution applied for the smart railway application makes it easy to grasp the condition information distributed over a wide railway area. Smart railways include smart ticketing, e- catering, freight information systems, among others, are becoming a reality. They help up the efficiency of transport and bring about a reduction in costs eventually by automating various processes and leveraging technology to improve services.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Rail Analytics System to Hold Significant Market Share
– The rail network operators in developed parts of the world are actively investing in the development of analytics systems. Currently, there is a prominence of cloud-based systems. The market is witnessing a need for tools that help in maximization of intervals between certain maintenance events, like turning wheels (on a lathe) or replacing the wheel-and-axle sets on the trains, which reduce maintenance costs.
– The analytics-based solutions are expected to work in close coordination with security and surveillance systems to leverage video analytics which will help in obstacle determination, thereby improving the overall efficiency of the railway system.
Asia-Pacific is Expected to Hold the Highest Market Share
– The emergence of megacities is expected to be the highest in emerging markets of Asia-Pacific, which include four of the world’s existing 24 megacities are in China.
– It is expected that Chinese planners will merge nine cities in the Pearl River Delta from Guangzhou to Shenzhen to create a 26,000 sq km urban area, which will be 26 times larger than Greater London. Around USD 260 billion is expected to be spent on this project over the next four years, to integrate transport, energy, water, and telecommunication networks.
– On the other hand, Japan is on its way to deploying smart solutions, like providing personal concierge for travelers, which leverages AI.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Smart Railways Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Rising Demand of IoT Application
4.3.2 Improvement in the Internet and Network Connectivity across Emerging Economies
4.3.3 Increasing Population Growth of Hyper-Urbanization
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Issues with Integration and Connectivity into Legacy Systems
4.4.2 High Initial Infrastructure and Related Investments
4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Solution
5.1.1 Rail Analytics System
5.1.2 Railway Communication and Networking System
5.1.3 Freight Information System
5.1.4 Smart Ticketing System
5.1.5 Advanced Security Monitoring System
5.1.6 Passenger Information System
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 North America
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 Latin America
5.2.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Cisco Systems Inc.
6.1.2 IBM Corporation
6.1.3 ALE International
6.1.4 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
6.1.5 Siemens AG
6.1.6 Hitachi Ltd.
6.1.7 Tata Consultancy Services Limited
6.1.8 Moxa Inc.
6.1.9 Thales Group
6.1.10 General Electric Company
6.1.11 Cyient Limited
6.1.12 Toshiba Corporation
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
