The “Smart Railways Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Smart Railways market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14275358

Scope of the Report:

Smart railways are built by deploying GSM-R systems, cloud computing, and data analytics. The IoT solution applied for the smart railway application makes it easy to grasp the condition information distributed over a wide railway area. Smart railways include smart ticketing, e- catering, freight information systems, among others, are becoming a reality. They help up the efficiency of transport and bring about a reduction in costs eventually by automating various processes and leveraging technology to improve services.

Market Overview:

The smart railways market was valued at USD 12.05 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of USD 27.62 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 14.83%, during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). The implementation of smart solutions is growing at a higher rate across the railway freight to provide adequate transport capacity for growing volumes of goods and people.

– The growth of smart railway system is expected to be primarily driven by the growing need for urban connectivity, increased integration of IoT-based solutions and higher emphasis on reducing emissions.

– The rising trends of application in the field of machine-to-machine (M2M) technology, leveraging the embedded sensors, increase in computer power, and incorporation of big data owing to the growth of the internet of things is expected to pave the way for truly integrated and inter-modal transport solutions.

– Integration of the smart systems to communicate across traditional railway infrastructure, high investment in the development of software portfolio, minimizing error rates due to increasing system complexity and implementation of weatherproof sensors are identified as the major challenges faced by the market. Major Key Players:

Cisco Systems Inc.

IBM Corporation

ALE International

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Siemens AG

Hitachi Ltd.

Tata Consultancy Services Limited

Moxa Inc.

Thales Group

General Electric Company

Cyient Limited