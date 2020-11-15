The “Stone Coated Steel Roofing Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Stone Coated Steel Roofing market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14275355

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Stone Coated Steel Roofing market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14275355

Key Market Trends:

Growing Usage in Residential Application

– In terms of revenue, residential sector had the largest share of more than 70% in the global market in 2018.

– Stone coated steel roofing is a lightweight material and has an aesthetic value. It has properties such as UV protective, corrosion resistant, sound absorbent, high strength, and durability in order to provide optimal roofing solutions. Hence, due to such factors it is majorly used in the residential sector, including in homes, villas, row houses, and apartment roofs.

– Additionally, it can survive harsh conditions, due to which it is highly preferred in countries including United States, United Kingdom, France, Poland, Belgium, Russia, Hungary, and Germany.

– Homeowners and installers presently are opting for tile, shake and shingle profiles instead of concrete, cement or asphalt roofs owing to weight restrictions in the residential sector. Also, insurance companies are pressuring people to opt for more durable roofs, which too is significantly increasing the demand for stone coated steel roofing.

– According to Metal Roofing Alliance (MRA), the metal roofing market in residential sector has increased from 3.7% in 1998 to reach almost 20% through 2020. Growing awareness among homeowners and roofing contractors about the benefits of metal roofing, is driving the metal roofing market, which in turn is providing stone coated steel roofing market immense opportunity to grow over the years.

North America to Dominate the Regional Market

– The origin of stone coated steel roofing started in New Zealand, however in recent years its usage has spread all across the world, especially in North American countries, owing to their distinct looks & versatile styles, durability, long time warranty, energy efficiency, and various other features.

– In North America, United States accounted for the largest market for stone coated steel roofing. This is majorly owing to the increase in the number of housing projects in the past few years.

– Residential construction for single families have witnessed a growth in the states of Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Washington, Utah, Tennessee, Ohio, California, Idaho, and South Carolina.

– This has led to a significant increase in demand for stone coated steel roofing in the country and also across the overall North America region.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14275355

Stone Coated Steel Roofing Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Features Such as Extended Warranty, Low Maintenance, Less Teardown Costs Etc.

4.1.2 Growing Usage in Residential Sector Primarily in Countries of North America, along with New Zealand, and Australia

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Costlier than Traditional Counterparts

4.2.2 Continuous Competition from Asphalt Shingles

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Classic Tile (Stone Coated Steel Tile)

5.1.2 Stone Coated Steel Shake

5.1.3 Stone Coated Steel Shingle

5.1.4 Barrel Vault Tile

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Residential

5.2.2 Commercial

5.2.3 Institutional (Schools, Churches, etc.)

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 Australia

5.3.1.2 New Zealand

5.3.1.3 China

5.3.1.4 Japan

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 Canada

5.3.2.2 Mexico

5.3.2.3 United States

5.3.2.4 Rest of North America

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 France

5.3.3.2 Germany

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 Poland

5.3.3.5 Slovenia

5.3.3.6 Croatia

5.3.3.7 Russia

5.3.3.8 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 Rest of the World

5.3.4.1 South America

5.3.4.2 Middle East

5.3.4.3 Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Bjorkstrand Metal Roofing

6.4.2 Boral

6.4.3 DECRA Roofing Systems, Inc.

6.4.4 Gerard

6.4.5 Hartman Roofing

6.4.6 Hedrick Construction Inc.

6.4.7 Lastime Exteriors

6.4.8 Midwest Lifetime Roof Systems, Inc

6.4.9 Petra Roofing Company

6.4.10 Roofing Southwest

6.4.11 Roser

6.4.12 Ross Roof Group

6.4.13 Terrabella Metal Roofing

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Growth Opportunities in Middle Eastern Countries

7.2 Gain in Momentum of Trend of Cool Metal Roofing

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Germanium Detector System Market Growth Share and Development Analysis 2020 | Global Driving Factors by Manufacturers, CAGR Status with Size, Latest Challenges and Opportunities Forecast to 2026

Disc Plough Market Size and Share Analysis by Global Future Growth Rate, Developments Status, Trends, Industry Players Forecast 2020 to 2026 | Industry Research.co

Flameless Ration Heater Market Growth Analysis by Trends 2020 Size of Global Key Players, Industry Share, Competitive Landscape Forecast to 2024 – Industry Research.co

Diffusion Pumps Market Share and Size Analysis 2020 – Global Industry Segments by Regions, Types and Applications, Future Demand Status, Growth Dynamics with COVID-19 Impact till 2026

5G New Radio Market by Growth Size Analysis 2020 | Future Trends by Regions, Prominent Players, Global Developments Status, Industry Segments with Business Share Forecast to 2026

PoS Devices Market by Growth Size Analysis 2020 | Future Trends by Regions, Prominent Players, Global Developments Status, Industry Segments with Business Share Forecast to 2026

Our Other Reports:

Wheel Fatigue Tester Market 2020 with Global Industry Size and Share, Future Growth Rate, Leading Players Analysis, Trending Technologies, Business Strategies Forecast to 2026

Mortise Lock & Cylindrical Lock Market Growth by Forthcoming Developments 2020 – Future Prospects, Manufacturers with Size, Global Industry Scope and Share Analysis till 2026 | Report by Industry Research.co

Wall Mounted Gas Boiler Market 2020: COVID-19 Impact on Industry Size and Share, Business Challenges, Future Growth and Revenue Expectations Forecast to 2025 | Report by Industry Research.co

Portable Grills Market Size with Growth Status 2020 | Share and Gross Margin Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Top Companies, Revenue, Business Development Plans Forecast to 2026

﻿Dietary Fiber Nutritional Supplements Market Share by Business Strategy 2020 | Emerging Trends of Industry, Business Growth Prospects, Size Analysis Forecast to 2024

Photovoltaic Detector Market – Business Growth Rate, Top Key Players with COVID-19 Outbreak, Regional Overview, Upcoming Trends, Industry Size & Share Forecast to 2026