Sun. Nov 15th, 2020

Stone Coated Steel Roofing Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024

Nov 15, 2020

Stone Coated Steel Roofing

The “Stone Coated Steel Roofing Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Stone Coated Steel Roofing market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Stone Coated Steel Roofing market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

  • The global stone coated steel roofing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period of 2019 – 2024. Stone coated steel roofing materials are lightweight and combine the superior performance of steel, while adding to the beauty and style of any building. They are known for their durability, longevity, and versatility and are emerging as alternatives to traditional tile products, such as those made of clay or concrete.
  • – Growing usage in residential sector primarily in countries of North America, along with New Zealand, and Australia, is expected to be a major driving factor in the market.
  • – Continuous competition from asphalt shingles and their expensive nature are factors which are likely to hinder the market growth.
  • – Growing adaptation of stone coated steel roofing in various countries of Middle East is likely to provide an opportunity for the market to grow through the years to come.

    Major Key Players:

  • Bjorkstrand Metal Roofing
  • Boral
  • DECRA Roofing Systems
  • Inc.
  • Gerard
  • Hartman Roofing
  • Hedrick Construction Inc.
  • Lastime Exteriors
  • Midwest Lifetime Roof Systems
  • Inc
  • Petra Roofing Company
  • Roofing Southwest
  • Roser
  • Ross Roof Group
  • Terrabella Metal Roofing

    Key Market Trends:

    Growing Usage in Residential Application

    – In terms of revenue, residential sector had the largest share of more than 70% in the global market in 2018.
    – Stone coated steel roofing is a lightweight material and has an aesthetic value. It has properties such as UV protective, corrosion resistant, sound absorbent, high strength, and durability in order to provide optimal roofing solutions. Hence, due to such factors it is majorly used in the residential sector, including in homes, villas, row houses, and apartment roofs.
    – Additionally, it can survive harsh conditions, due to which it is highly preferred in countries including United States, United Kingdom, France, Poland, Belgium, Russia, Hungary, and Germany.
    – Homeowners and installers presently are opting for tile, shake and shingle profiles instead of concrete, cement or asphalt roofs owing to weight restrictions in the residential sector. Also, insurance companies are pressuring people to opt for more durable roofs, which too is significantly increasing the demand for stone coated steel roofing.
    – According to Metal Roofing Alliance (MRA), the metal roofing market in residential sector has increased from 3.7% in 1998 to reach almost 20% through 2020. Growing awareness among homeowners and roofing contractors about the benefits of metal roofing, is driving the metal roofing market, which in turn is providing stone coated steel roofing market immense opportunity to grow over the years.

    North America to Dominate the Regional Market

    – The origin of stone coated steel roofing started in New Zealand, however in recent years its usage has spread all across the world, especially in North American countries, owing to their distinct looks & versatile styles, durability, long time warranty, energy efficiency, and various other features.
    – In North America, United States accounted for the largest market for stone coated steel roofing. This is majorly owing to the increase in the number of housing projects in the past few years.
    – Residential construction for single families have witnessed a growth in the states of Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Washington, Utah, Tennessee, Ohio, California, Idaho, and South Carolina.
    – This has led to a significant increase in demand for stone coated steel roofing in the country and also across the overall North America region.

    Competitive Landscape:

    Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

    Stone Coated Steel Roofing Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Drivers
    4.1.1 Features Such as Extended Warranty, Low Maintenance, Less Teardown Costs Etc.
    4.1.2 Growing Usage in Residential Sector Primarily in Countries of North America, along with New Zealand, and Australia
    4.2 Restraints
    4.2.1 Costlier than Traditional Counterparts
    4.2.2 Continuous Competition from Asphalt Shingles
    4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis
    4.4 Porters 5 Forces Analysis
    4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
    4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
    4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
    4.4.5 Degree of Competition

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 Type
    5.1.1 Classic Tile (Stone Coated Steel Tile)
    5.1.2 Stone Coated Steel Shake
    5.1.3 Stone Coated Steel Shingle
    5.1.4 Barrel Vault Tile
    5.2 Application
    5.2.1 Residential
    5.2.2 Commercial
    5.2.3 Institutional (Schools, Churches, etc.)
    5.3 Geography
    5.3.1 Asia-Pacific
    5.3.1.1 Australia
    5.3.1.2 New Zealand
    5.3.1.3 China
    5.3.1.4 Japan
    5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
    5.3.2 North America
    5.3.2.1 Canada
    5.3.2.2 Mexico
    5.3.2.3 United States
    5.3.2.4 Rest of North America
    5.3.3 Europe
    5.3.3.1 France
    5.3.3.2 Germany
    5.3.3.3 Italy
    5.3.3.4 Poland
    5.3.3.5 Slovenia
    5.3.3.6 Croatia
    5.3.3.7 Russia
    5.3.3.8 Rest of Europe
    5.3.4 Rest of the World
    5.3.4.1 South America
    5.3.4.2 Middle East
    5.3.4.3 Africa

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
    6.2 Market Share Analysis**
    6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
    6.4 Company Profiles
    6.4.1 Bjorkstrand Metal Roofing
    6.4.2 Boral
    6.4.3 DECRA Roofing Systems, Inc.
    6.4.4 Gerard
    6.4.5 Hartman Roofing
    6.4.6 Hedrick Construction Inc.
    6.4.7 Lastime Exteriors
    6.4.8 Midwest Lifetime Roof Systems, Inc
    6.4.9 Petra Roofing Company
    6.4.10 Roofing Southwest
    6.4.11 Roser
    6.4.12 Ross Roof Group
    6.4.13 Terrabella Metal Roofing

    7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
    7.1 Growth Opportunities in Middle Eastern Countries
    7.2 Gain in Momentum of Trend of Cool Metal Roofing

