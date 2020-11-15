The “Bio-based Polymer Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Bio-based Polymer market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Bio-based Polymer market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand from Packaging Industry

– Packaging is one of the largest markets for bio-based polymers. These polymers exhibit excellent clarity and gloss, resistance to food fats/oils, and aroma barrier. Additionally, they also provide stiffness, twist retention, and printability to the packaging.

– Bio-based polymers are majorly used in fruits and vegetable packaging in the supermarkets, for bread bags and bakery boxes, bottles, envelopes and display carton windows, and shopping or carrier bags, among others.

– The bio-based polymer market for packaging is growing rapidly in the European and North American regions. The increasing intervention of FDA and related organizations, in terms of food safety, is largely promoting the usage of biodegradable and food grade plastics for beverage and snack consumption.

– The restaurant chains and food processing industries are increasingly adapting the biodegradable materials for food packaging. Consumer awareness is also rising rapidly, especially in the emerging economies, in terms of food safety, as some plastics are proven carcinogenic.

– The growth in developing regions, like Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East, is expected to increase in the near future, due to the improving food packaging standards of various food and safety organizations.

– Moreover, the higher ease of disposing of biodegradable polymers has further added to its growing demand from the packaging industry.

Europe Region to Dominate the Market

Europe region dominated the global market share in 2018. Public awareness and government initiatives in the region, have supported the use of biodegradable polymers in carrier bags, food packaging, food services (cutlery, etc.), and organic waste caddy liners, among others. Various countries in the region has been focusing on offering more eco-friendly packaging. This has increased the demand for polylactic acid from the packaging sector. Currently, the packaging sector in the United Kingdom has annual sales of GBP 11 billion and it employs more than 85,000 people. It represents about 3% of UK’s manufacturing and is a major contributor to the country’s GDP. Non-UK-based companies own much of the country’s packaging industry. The growing need for small size packaging and growing consumption habits with the change in lifestyles are anticipated to propel the demand for bio-based polymers over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Bio-based Polymer Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Environmental Factors Encouraging a Paradigm Shift

4.1.2 Growing Demand for Biopolymers in Flexible Packaging

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Availability of Cheaper Alternatives

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Sugarcane Based Bio-Polymers

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Biodegradable Starch Blends

5.1.2 Polylactic Acid (PLA)

5.1.3 Bio-Polyethylene Terephthalate (Bio-PET)

5.1.4 Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA)

5.1.5 Bio-Polyethylene (Bio-PE)

5.1.6 Biodegradable Polyesters

5.1.7 Other Types

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Rigid Packaging

5.2.2 Flexible Packaging

5.2.3 Textiles

5.2.4 Consumer Goods

5.2.5 Automotive and Transportation

5.2.6 Agriculture and Horticulture

5.2.7 Building and Construction

5.2.8 Electrical and Electronics

5.2.9 Others (Medical)

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 ARKEMA GROUP

6.4.2 BASF SE

6.4.3 BIO-ON (Minerv)

6.4.4 Braskem

6.4.5 M&G Chemicals

6.4.6 Maynard & Harris Plastics (RPC M&H Plastics)

6.4.7 MCPP

6.4.8 Meron

6.4.9 NatureWorks LLC

6.4.10 Novamont S.p.A.

6.4.11 Polyone

6.4.12 Rodenburg Biopolymers

6.4.13 TEIJIN FRONTIER CO., LTD.

6.4.14 Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Growing Awareness of Sugar Cane Polythene Benefits in Comparison to Oil-based Polythene

