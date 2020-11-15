The “Roofing Membranes Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Roofing Membranes market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14275350

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Roofing Membranes market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14275350

Key Market Trends:

Commercial Segment to Dominate the Market Demand

– Roofing membranes are extensively used in the commercial segment, where the demand is majorly driven by increasing commercial construction across the globe.

– Roofing membranes find application in commercial areas, ranging from factories, railway stations, airports, company headquarters, shopping centers, theatres, schools, hospitals etc.

– PVC roofing is widely popular for commercial roofing application due to its attractive properties, such as its strength, durability, and lack of water permeability.

– PVC roofing systems can withstand up to 300 pounds per inch, i.e., 100 pounds per inch heavier than the industry-recommended 200 PPI.

– Along with this, PVC is more energy efficient due to its white color. Besides, with a life-span of 15 to 30 years, PVC roof also offers longevity benefit.

– With the growing commercial construction, majorly in Asia-Pacific, and Middle Eastern countries, the demand for roofing membrane for commercial application is expected to increase in these regions.

North America Region to Dominate the Market

– North America region dominated the global market share in 2018. The usage of lightweight and faster construction techniques in countries such as the United States, Canada, and Mexico, has increased the demand for the roofing membranes significantly in the region.

– In 2018, the residential construction witnessed noticeable growth in the United States. However, in October 2018, non-residential construction increased by 53 percent, accounting to a 21% boost in overall construction in the country.

– In Canada, two of the three largest cities have become hotspots for construction. The construction activities have been booming again in Toronto and Vancouver. Developers outlook regarding good returns on investment, particularly with high-density residential projects have been driving the construction activities in the country.

– In Mexico, renovation of affected properties due to the earthquake in 2017, and high housing demand is driving the growth of the construction sector.

– Hence, with such a positive scenario of the construction market, and the growing adoption of lightweight materials in construction projects, the demand for roofing membranes is projected to increase in the region during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14275350

Roofing Membranes Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Demand for Lighter and Faster Construction Roofing Materials in the European Region

4.1.2 Increasing Private Construction Expenditure in the North American Region

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Fluctuating Prices of Raw Materials

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Roofing Membrane’s Cost Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product Type

5.1.1 Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO)

5.1.2 Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM)

5.1.3 Poly Vinyl Chloride (PVC)

5.1.4 Modified Bitumen (Mod-Bit)

5.1.5 Others

5.2 Installation Type

5.2.1 Mechanically Attached

5.2.2 Fully Adhered

5.2.3 Ballasted

5.2.4 Others

5.3 Application

5.3.1 Residential

5.3.2 Commercial

5.3.3 Institutional

5.3.4 Infrastructural

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 Asia-Pacific

5.4.1.1 China

5.4.1.2 India

5.4.1.3 Japan

5.4.1.4 South Korea

5.4.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.2 North America

5.4.2.1 United States

5.4.2.2 Canada

5.4.2.3 Mexico

5.4.3 Europe

5.4.3.1 Germany

5.4.3.2 United Kingdom

5.4.3.3 France

5.4.3.4 Italy

5.4.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.4.4 South America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Argentina

5.4.4.3 Rest of South America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

5.4.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.2 South Africa

5.4.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Carlisle SynTec Systems

6.4.2 DowDuPont

6.4.3 Duro-Last Inc.

6.4.4 Firestone Building Products Company LLC

6.4.5 GAF

6.4.6 Godfrey Roofing Inc.

6.4.7 Henry Company

6.4.8 Icopal Ltd

6.4.9 IKO Polymeric

6.4.10 Johns Manville

6.4.11 Kingspan Group

6.4.12 Owens Corning

6.4.13 pH plastics

6.4.14 Sika AG

6.4.15 Siplast

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Growing Demand for Cost-effective Roofing Membranes

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Implantable Remote Patient Monitoring Device Market – Business Growth Rate, Top Key Players with COVID-19 Outbreak, Regional Overview, Upcoming Trends, Industry Size & Share Forecast to 2026

Mid-infrared Lasers Market Size and Share Analysis by Global Future Growth Rate, Developments Status, Trends, Industry Players Forecast 2020 to 2026 | Industry Research.co

Natural Stone Coating Market Share 2020 – Global Manufacturers with Regional Analysis, Manufacturing Size, Growth Insights, Key Opportunities till 2024 – Industry Research.co

Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Share and Size Analysis 2020 – Global Industry Segments by Regions, Types and Applications, Future Demand Status, Growth Dynamics with COVID-19 Impact till 2026

Intensive Care Doors Market 2020 with Global Industry Size and Share, Future Growth Rate, Leading Players Analysis, Trending Technologies, Business Strategies Forecast to 2026

Adhesive Equipment Market by Growth Size Analysis 2020 | Future Trends by Regions, Prominent Players, Global Developments Status, Industry Segments with Business Share Forecast to 2026

Our Other Reports:

Linear Motion Potentiometers Market Size and Global Trends 2020 | Growth Factors, Competition Strategies, Revenue Analysis, Forthcoming Developments, and Business Share Forecast to 2026

Oilfield Foaming Agents Products Market Size and Share Analysis by Global Future Growth Rate, Developments Status, Trends, Industry Players Forecast 2020 to 2026 | Industry Research.co

Power Line Communication Market Size 2020: by Global Business Growth Plans, Latest Trends and Forthcoming Development Status with COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Forecast to 2025

Photovoltaic (PV) Materials Market Size 2020 – Business Share, Economic Impact of Key Players, Growth Investigation with Revenue, COVID-19 Impact, Opportunities and Regional Forecast to 2026

﻿Kitchen Ventilation Systems Market Status and Outlook 2020 | Industry Share and Business Size with Growth Rate, Top Key Players Update with COVID-19 Impact Forecast to 2024

Mobile Substation Market 2020 with Global Industry Size and Share, Future Growth Rate, Leading Players Analysis, Trending Technologies, Business Strategies Forecast to 2026