The “Chromatography Reagents Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Chromatography Reagents market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Chromatography Reagents market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Food & Beverage Segment to Dominate the Market Demand

– Chromatography reagents are extensively used in the food & beverages industry, for efficient purification of crystalline sugar and liquid sugar syrup.

– These reagents remove salt ions from the raw solutions and adsorb the yellowish-brown substances that give raw sugar its natural color.

– Ion exchange chromatography reagents can also simply and efficiently remove unwanted ionic compounds, such as, hardening elements or table salt, from gelatin, pectin, etc.

– Combinations of strongly acidic, gelled and weakly-basic chromatography reagents generally are used for this purpose. The chromatography reagents are certified in many countries, worldwide for the processing of food and drinking water.

– North America is currently the leader, in terms of consumption of chromatography reagents in the food & beverages industry. There are a large number of R&D activities, currently, in the United States, in the field of food purification, which is driving the market for chromatography reagents in the region.

North America Region to Dominate the Market

– North America region dominated the global market share in 2018. The increased adoption of chromatography technique, majorly in food & beverage and pharmaceutical industries drives the demand for chromatography reagents in the region.

– With the increase in aging population in the region, and rising number of critical diseases, healthcare expenditure has increased significantly in the region. This has increased R&D investments into the pharmaceutical industry for drug discovery and production, which has further increased the demand for chromatography technique and reagents in the region.

– United States stood as the largest consumer of chromatography reagents. In United States, the largest component of budget expenditure is healthcare.

– With growing aging population and critical diseases, the demand for monoclonal antibodies has increased noticeably in the country.

– Besides, United States spend significant resource on water & food purification in order to protect the health of the citizens, which further adds to the demand for chromatography reagents in the country.

– Hence, all such increasing R&D facilities, discovery and production of drugs, and robust demand for food & beverages, and pharmaceutical products in the region, are expected to drive the demand for chromatography reagents over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Chromatography Reagents Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Academic and Commercial R&D Spending on Pharmaceuticals

4.1.2 Technological Advancements in Chromatography Reagents

4.1.3 Increasing Importance of Chromatography Tests in Drug Approvals

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 High Costs of Chromatography Systems

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Buffers

5.1.2 Ion Pair Reagents

5.1.3 Solvents

5.1.4 Silylation Reagents

5.1.5 Alkylation and Esterification Reagents

5.1.6 Acylation Reagents

5.1.7 Solid Support

5.2 Bed-shape

5.2.1 Column

5.2.2 Planar

5.2.3 Thin Layer

5.3 Physical State of Mobile Phase

5.3.1 Gas Chromatography Reagents

5.3.2 Liquid Chromatography Reagents

5.3.3 High Pressure Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Reagents

5.3.4 Ultra High Pressure Liquid Chromatography (UHPLC) Reagents

5.3.5 Low Pressure Liquid Chromatography (LPLC) Reagents

5.3.6 Super Critical Fluid Chromatography (SFC) Reagents

5.4 Technology

5.4.1 Ion Exchange

5.4.2 Affinity Exchange

5.4.3 Size Exclusion

5.4.4 Hydrophobic Interaction

5.4.5 Mixed-Mode

5.4.6 Others

5.5 Application

5.5.1 Pharmaceutical

5.5.1.1 Biotechnology

5.5.1.2 Drug Discovery

5.5.1.3 Drug Production

5.5.2 Food & Beverages

5.5.3 Water & Environmental Analysis

5.5.4 Others

5.6 Geography

5.6.1 Asia-Pacific

5.6.1.1 China

5.6.1.2 India

5.6.1.3 Japan

5.6.1.4 South Korea

5.6.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.6.2 North America

5.6.2.1 United States

5.6.2.2 Canada

5.6.2.3 Mexico

5.6.3 Europe

5.6.3.1 Germany

5.6.3.2 United Kingdom

5.6.3.3 France

5.6.3.4 Italy

5.6.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.6.4 South America

5.6.4.1 Brazil

5.6.4.2 Argentina

5.6.4.3 Rest of South America

5.6.5 Middle East & Africa

5.6.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5.2 South Africa

5.6.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Agilent Technologies

6.4.2 Avantor Performance Materials, LLC

6.4.3 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

6.4.4 GENERAL ELECTRIC

6.4.5 Kanto Kagaku Singapore Pte Ltd

6.4.6 LobaChemie Pvt. Ltd

6.4.7 Merck KGaA

6.4.8 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

6.4.9 Regis Technologies, Inc.

6.4.10 Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Inc.

6.4.11 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

6.4.12 Tosoh Corporation

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Growing Awareness Leading to Excess Demand for P-series glycol for Low Emission Oxygenated Diesel Fuel

