The “Acrylic Adhesives Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Acrylic Adhesives market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14275339

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Acrylic Adhesives market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14275339

Key Market Trends:

Packaging Segment to Dominate the Market Demand

– Packaging industry dominates the demand for acrylic adhesives with numerous applications in products, such as tapes, labels, cases, and cartons.

– Asia-Pacific region has been witnessing fastest growth in the global packaging industry, where countries, such as China and India has been leading the market.

– Factors, such as e-commerce, online food deliveries, and innovation & development in packaging industry has been driving the growth of packaging industry in the region.

– The packaging industry in North America and Europe are mature markets, while Middle East & Africa region has been witnessing moderate growth of the industry. However, with e-commerce business increasing in these regions, the packaging industry is also witnessing growth in these markets, further driving the demand for raw materials, like adhesives and others.

– Thus, such trends in the global packaging industry is expected to drive the demand for acrylic adhesives during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2018. Factors, such as strong growth in construction activities, increasing packaging demand from the expanding e-commerce business platform, increasing output in food & beverage industry, have been driving the demand for acrylic adhesives in the region.

– Countries, such as China and India lead the market demand for acrylic adhesives, due to high packaging requirements in the country.

– China and India hold the potential to grow at a faster rate in e-commerce packaging market as internet use in these countries continue to expand at a tremendous rate. The demand for food & beverage products is also supporting the growth of the paper packaging and rigid packaging sectors in these countries at a steady rate.

– Besides, the construction sector in these countries is expected to grow at a noticeable rate due to numerous projects planned for construction during the forecast period.

– China currently has numerous airport construction projects, such as, which are either in development or planning stage. These include – Beijing Capital International Airport, Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport, Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport, etc. Besides, the government rolled out massive construction plans, including making provision for the movement of 250 million people to its new megacities over the next ten years.

– In India, the government’s investment target of USD 120.5 billion for developing 27 industrial clusters is expected to boost commercial construction in the country.

– Besides, construction is also growing at a noticeable rate in countries, such as Indonesia, Thailand, and Singapore.

– Hence, all such favorable market trends in the region are expected to drive the growth of the acrylic adhesives market during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14275339

Acrylic Adhesives Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Rapidly Growing Construction Industry in Asia-Pacific & Middle East

4.1.2 Increasing Usage in Packaging Industry

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Strict VOC Regulations in North America and Europe

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Technology

5.1.1 Water-based

5.1.2 Solvent-based

5.1.3 Reactive

5.1.4 Others

5.2 End-User Industry

5.2.1 Packaging

5.2.2 Building & Construction

5.2.3 Transportation

5.2.4 Appliances

5.2.5 Electrical & Electronics

5.2.6 Sporting Goods

5.2.7 Woodworking

5.2.8 Others

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 France

5.3.3.4 Italy

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 3M Company

6.4.2 Arkema Group (Bostik SA)

6.4.3 Ashland Inc.

6.4.4 Avery Dennison Corp.

6.4.5 Dymax

6.4.6 Franklin International

6.4.7 H.B. Fuller Co.

6.4.8 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

6.4.9 Hexcel Corporation

6.4.10 Huntsman Corp.

6.4.11 ITW (Illinois Tool Works Inc.)

6.4.12 LORD Corp.

6.4.13 Mactac

6.4.14 Mapei SPA

6.4.15 Permabond LLC

6.4.16 Pidilite Industries

6.4.17 RPM International

6.4.18 Sika AG

6.4.19 Toagosei Co., Ltd.

6.4.20 Wacker Chemie AG

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Adoption of Bio-based Products

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Packaged Cooling and Heating Units Market Size and Global Trends 2020 | Growth Factors, Competition Strategies, Revenue Analysis, Forthcoming Developments, and Business Share Forecast to 2026

Virtual Workspace Solutions Market Share 2020 – Global Manufacturers with Regional Analysis, Manufacturing Size, Growth Insights, Key Opportunities till 2024 – Industry Research.co

Industrial Arc Furnaces Market Size 2020 Business Growth Rate with Revenue, Leading Players Updates, Share Trends, and Future Developments till 2024 – Industry Research.co

Luxury Yacht Market Size, Share 2020 – Global Demand Status by Growth Analysis, COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Industry, Business Revenue, and Trends Forecast to 2024

Subsea Cable Tracker Market by Growth Size Analysis 2020 | Future Trends by Regions, Prominent Players, Global Developments Status, Industry Segments with Business Share Forecast to 2026

Arbitrary Waveform Generator Market Growth Share and Development Analysis 2020 | Global Driving Factors by Manufacturers, CAGR Status with Size, Latest Challenges and Opportunities Forecast to 2026

Our Other Reports:

Hardgel Liquid Capsule Filling Machines Market Size and Global Trends 2020 | Growth Factors, Competition Strategies, Revenue Analysis, Forthcoming Developments, and Business Share Forecast to 2026

N95 Grade Medical Protective Masks Market Size and Share Analysis by Global Future Growth Rate, Developments Status, Trends, Industry Players Forecast 2020 to 2026 | Industry Research.co

Laser Bar Code Scanner Market Size Analysis 2020 – Global Industry Scope, Key Players, Top Regions, Current Industry Trend with Growth Rate, CAGR Status Forecast to 2026 | Report by Industry Research.co

Pressure Sensitive Automotive Labels Market Size 2020 – Growth Analysis and Share by Key Players, Trends with Revenue with COVID-19 Impact Forecast to 2025 | Latest Research by Industry Research.co

IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market 2020 – Potential Growth Segments with COVID-19 Impact on Industry, Development Opportunities, Dynamics, Leading Players with Size Analysis till 2025

CNC Turning Centers Market by Growth Size Analysis 2020 | Future Trends by Regions, Prominent Players, Global Developments Status, Industry Segments with Business Share Forecast to 2026