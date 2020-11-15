The “Geofoams Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Geofoams market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Geofoams market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Roadways Segment to Dominate the Market Demand

– Roadways dominate the demand for geofoams. Geofoams are the most integral raw material used in roadways for construction over poor soils, road widening, foundation stabilization, airport runways & taxiways, bridge abutments, rail embankments, and underfill purposes.

– Geofoams are extensively used in road construction in order to fill void and provide structure support over poor soils. Thus, with growth in road construction projects the demand for geofoams is expected to increase during the forecast period.

– Asia-Pacific has been witnessing substantial roadways projects, along with growing commercial construction. Various foreign companies have been investing in countries, such as India, Indonesia, South Korea, China, and Vietnam, due to huge market demand and growth opportunities in such countries.

– With this, it has become important for the government to increase public infrastructure for promoting such foreign companies by offering proper infrastructure, which is expected to increase the demand and application of geofoams in the region.

– The increasing investments in Middle-East & Africa for construction of highways & airports is further likely to drive the demand of geofoams in the coming years. In addition, Fifa World Cup 2022 in Qatar is one of the major event which has led to boost in transportation projects in the region.

– Hence, all such growing infrastructure investments are projected to drive the growth of geofoams market during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2018. Growing infrastructure spending by the governments, and robust growth in residential & commercial construction in the region is projected to drive the demand for geofoams in the region.

– The governments in countries, such as China, India, Indonesia, and South Korea have already planned huge investments into public infrastructure, which is likely to create huge demand for geofoams in the region.

– China currently has numerous airport construction projects, such as, which are either in development or planning stage. These include – Beijing Capital International Airport, Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport, Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport, etc. Besides, the government rolled out massive construction plans, including making provision for the movement of 250 million people to its new megacities over the next ten years.

– Additionally, the Indian government has announced its plans to build 100 airports before 2032, to meet the growing needs. An investment of about USD 60 billion is expected to flow for the aviation sector. Besides, the government has an investment target of USD 120.5 billion for developing 27 industrial clusters, which is expected to boost commercial construction in the country.

– In Indonesia, the government planned to invest in construction sector about USD 450 billion by 2021, which is expected to provide boost to residential construction in the country.

– Hence, all such projects are likely to boost the demand for geofoams in the region during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

