The “Wooden Decking Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Wooden Decking market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14275333

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Wooden Decking market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14275333

Key Market Trends:

Residential Sector to Dominate the Market

– Wooden decking is used in the residential sector both for new construction and repair and refurbishment in buildings. It is for a wide variety of purposes, such as cladding and siding, pathways, swimming pool decks, flooring, etc. in residential construction. The increasing demand for residential projects worldwide is expected to drive the wooden decking market through the forecast period.

– Countries, such as the United States, Germany, and China are expected to dominate the residential construction market through the forecast period.

– In the United States, the residential construction sector is expected to rise by around 6% in 2019, with construction for single-family expected to rise by 9% during the same year.

– In China, residential property investment was up 11.6% in the first two months of 2019, the fastest pace since August 2014. According to China’s National Bureau of Statistics, the primary residential sales reached USD1.9 trillion, in the year 2018.

– The European construction industry has now come on track since 2014. The construction output has been increased by more than 9% in the last four years. A growth rate of 6% is expected till 2020. The factor driving the growth in construction demand is the robust economic growth, with increasing household income and corporate profits.

– Overall, the booming residential market is expected to drive the use of wooden decking in the particular sector throughout the forecast period.

North America to dominate the market

– North America is one of the largest economies, having the United States and Canada in the leading position. United States is the world’s largest and most powerful economy in the world, with a per capita income of USD 65,058 in 2019. The economy’s growth rate was 2.9% in 2018 and is expected to slightly decrease to 2.3% in 2019.

– The construction industry in the United States is expected to rise by around 5% in 2019, which is higher than that of 2018. The residential sector in the country is also estimated to increase in 2019.

– Residential construction for single families has witnessed a growth in the states of Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Washington, Utah, Tennessee, Ohio, California, Idaho, and South Carolina. Geographically, the southern region of the country is expected to have the highest growth of nearly 6%, followed by the West, the Midwest, and Northeast regions.

– The non-residential construction, educational building construction, and public building construction increased in 2018 and are expected to grow during the forecast period.

– The growing construction industry in the United States is projected to propel the North America wooden decking market through the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14275333

Wooden Decking Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increase in Remodeling and Refurbishment Activities

4.1.2 Demand for Lavish Infrastructure in Developed Nations

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Replacement by Composite Decking

4.2.2 Other Restraints

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Pressure-treated wood

5.1.2 Redwood

5.1.3 Tropical hardwood

5.1.4 Cedar

5.1.5 Other Types

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Railing

5.2.2 Floor

5.2.3 Wall

5.2.4 Other Applications

5.3 End-user

5.3.1 Residential

5.3.2 Non-residential

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 Asia-Pacific

5.4.1.1 China

5.4.1.2 India

5.4.1.3 Japan

5.4.1.4 South Korea

5.4.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.2 North America

5.4.2.1 United States

5.4.2.2 Canada

5.4.2.3 Mexico

5.4.3 Europe

5.4.3.1 Germany

5.4.3.2 United Kingdom

5.4.3.3 Italy

5.4.3.4 France

5.4.4 Rest of the World

5.4.4.1 South America

5.4.4.2 Middle East & Africa (MEA)

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 AZEK Building Products (TimberTech)

6.4.2 Sundek Interio

6.4.3 United Construction Products, Inc.

6.4.4 DuraLife

6.4.5 Alfresco Floors Ltd

6.4.6 Koppers Inc.

6.4.7 Humboldt Redwood Company

6.4.8 Kebony AS

6.4.9 Metsa Wood

6.4.10 Thermory AS

6.4.11 Trex Company Inc.

6.4.12 Universal Forest Products Inc.

6.4.13 Deck Solutions LLC

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Increasing Awareness about Wooden Decking in Emerging Nations

7.2 Other Opportunities

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Volatile Organic Compound (VOC) Detection Equipment Market – Business Growth Rate, Top Key Players with COVID-19 Outbreak, Regional Overview, Upcoming Trends, Industry Size & Share Forecast to 2026

Vacuum Aluminizing Machine Market Size and Share Forecast Analysis, Top Key Players, Latest Developments, Growth Factors till 2020 to 2024 | Research Report by Industry Research.co

Anti Radiation Patch Market Size Analysis by Latest Trends 2020 | Global Industry Growth Factors, Revenue, CAGR Status, Leading Key Players Update, Business Share by Regions Forecast to 2026

Light Towers Market Share Analysis 2020 – Top Companies, Business Growth with Size, Trends, Demand Status, Companies Overview with COVID-19 Post Impact Forecast to 2025

Display Paper Box Market Growth Share and Development Analysis 2020 | Global Driving Factors by Manufacturers, CAGR Status with Size, Latest Challenges and Opportunities Forecast to 2026

Electronic Transformers Market by Growth Size Analysis 2020 | Future Trends by Regions, Prominent Players, Global Developments Status, Industry Segments with Business Share Forecast to 2026

Our Other Reports:

Internet of Things to Medical Cryogenic Storage Equipment Market Size and Global Trends 2020 | Growth Factors, Competition Strategies, Revenue Analysis, Forthcoming Developments, and Business Share Forecast to 2026

Methocarbamol Tablets Market Size and Share Forecast Analysis, Top Key Players, Latest Developments, Growth Factors till 2020 to 2024 | Research Report by Industry Research.co

Modular Cutting Machine Market Size by Future Scope 2020 | Global Industry Revenue, Share, Future Demand Status, Growth Segmentations Analysis by Regions Forecast to 2026

Livestock Vaccine Market Share Analysis 2020 – Top Companies, Business Growth with Size, Trends, Demand Status, Companies Overview with COVID-19 Post Impact Forecast to 2025

Recurring Billing Software Market Size 2020 – Business Opportunities, Share, Impressive Growth Factors, Post COVID-19 Impact Analysis with Regions, Latest Technologies Forecast to 2025

Anti-Caking Agents Market 2020 with Global Industry Size and Share, Future Growth Rate, Leading Players Analysis, Trending Technologies, Business Strategies Forecast to 2026