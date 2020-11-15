The “Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand from Automotive Sector

– Growing environmental concerns, due to the increasing amounts of exhaust emissions are consistently putting pressure on automobile manufacturers to manufacture vehicles that are fuel-efficient and, in turn, that aid in minimizing emissions. Light-weight materials and designs have become an important aspect when designing and manufacturing automobiles.

– In addition, driving dynamics are also a major point of interest. The shifting focus of the governments across the world toward minimizing carbon emissions and enhancing the fuel economy (as per Corporate Average Fuel Economy standards) of the vehicle has increased the importance of lightweight materials in the production of automobiles.

– Carbon fiber reinforced plastics (CFRP) are considered to be a key ingredient in numerous areas of the automobile industry. They aid in reducing carbon emissions and ensure the creation of lightweight and environment-friendly vehicles. Automobile manufacturers have started replacing steel and aluminum components (used in the manufacturing the automotive components and parts, and body) with CFRP.

– With the growing demand from the automotive sector, the maket for Carbon fiber reinforced plastics (CFRP) is projected to increase at a high rate during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share in the global CFRP market owing to widespread adoption in industrial and automotive sectors in countries, like India and China.

– The aviation industry in China is said to be adding around 6,000 new airplanes between 2016 and 2033. China’s domestic air passenger market experienced the biggest incremental rise, in terms of the number of journeys made by passengers in 2018, when compared to 2017. The increase in the number of passengers encourages the government to invest more in the production of more flights, which, in turn, increases the consumption of CFRP.

– Japan has its own Japan Carbon Fiber Manufacturers Association, which merged with the Japan Chemical Fibers Association in July 2014. The major end-user industry which uses CFRP in Japan includes aircraft and aerospace, automobiles, sports and recreational, building and civil engineering, wind energy, electronics, and medical science.

– Industries like sports & leisure, building & construction, and wind power industry, are continuously finding newer applications for CFRPs, which will further ignite the growth of CFRP market in Asia-Pacific during the studied period.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Demand from Aerospace Industry

4.1.2 Rising Demand for Fuel Efficient and Light-weight Vehicles

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 High Cost of the CRFP

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Resin Type

5.1.1 Thermosetting CFRP

5.1.2 Thermoplastics CFRP

5.2 End-User Industry

5.2.1 Aerospace

5.2.2 Automotive

5.2.3 Sports and Leisure

5.2.4 Building & Construction

5.2.5 Wind Power Industry

5.2.6 Other Industries

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Solvay

6.4.2 Hexcel Corp

6.4.3 Formosa Plastics Corporation

6.4.4 Mitsubishi Rayon Co., Ltd.

6.4.5 Nippon Graphite Fiber Corp.

6.4.6 SABIC

6.4.7 Teijin Limited

6.4.8 Toray Industries, Inc.

6.4.9 Allred & Associates Inc.

6.4.10 Rochling Group

6.4.11 Nikkiso Co Ltd

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Shifting Focus towards the Development of Low Cost Products and technologies

