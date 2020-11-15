The “Core Material for Composites Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Core Material for Composites market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Core Material for Composites market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Growing Usage in Aerospace & Defense Sector

– Composite materials are widely used in the aerospace and defense sector. The industry is one of the first to use composite materials for an ever-increasing range of applications, and remains at the technological forefront of composite development.

– These materials are highly suitable for several interior and structural applications, demonstrating a unique combination of properties, combining excellent mechanical performance, JAR/FAR fire protection regulations from fire smoke, toxicity (FST), and heat release.

– These composites are used in large structural components, in addition to interior and flooring parts in regional and non-commercial aircrafts. These materials not only increase the durability but also reduce the overall cost. Some of the applications include panel structures, cargo, pallets and vessels, and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the Airbus and Boeing aircraft.

– The global composites for aerospace market is likely to project a 33% growth in terms of volume, over the next five years. The burgeoning demand for composites in the aerospace & defense sector is projected to boost the demand for core material for composites, during the forecast period.

United States to Dominate the North America Region

– United Stated has the largest aerospace industry in the world, one of the largest automotive, marine and construction markets, which is continuously expanding at a steady pace.

– The total commercial aircraft fleet in the country is expected to reach 8,290 in 2038, from 7,141 in 2017, owing to the growth in air cargo. Additionally, the US mainliner carrier fleet is expected to grow at an average rate of 45 aircraft per year, as the existing fleet is getting older.

– Exports of aerospace components to countries, such as France, China, and Germany, along with robust consumer expenditure in the United States, is driving the manufacturing activities in the aerospace industry.

– The United States is the second-largest producer of automotive, after China. Various automotive manufacturing companies are continuously investing in the country, amid threats from the government to increase levies on auto imports from Mexico.

– The gradual growth of the commercial construction sector, primarily in office space construction, is likely to have a positive impact on the market studied. Additionally, rise in home sales, coupled with the renovation of the existing houses, is boosting the demand for residential construction in the United States.

– The country is also one of the major manufacturers of wind turbines. The top three wind turbine manufacturers, measured by cumulative share of the US wind turbine fleet, are GE Renewable Energy, Vestas, and Siemens, with more than 75% of the share.

– Such factors has led to a significant increase in demand for core material for composites in the country and will continue to do so through the forecast period too.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Core Material for Composites Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Demand from the Wind Energy Domain

4.1.2 Increasing Use of Composites in the Aerospace Industry

4.1.3 Emerging Applications in the Automotive Market

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Highly Capital-intensive Market

4.2.2 Lack of Economical Manufacturing Processes for Bulk-volume Applications

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Foam Core

5.1.1.1 PVC Foam

5.1.1.2 Polystyrene Foam

5.1.1.3 Polyurethane Foam

5.1.1.4 PMMA Foam

5.1.1.5 SAN Co-polymer Foam

5.1.1.6 Other Thermoplastics

5.1.2 Honeycomb

5.1.2.1 Aluminum Honeycomb

5.1.2.2 Nomex Honeycomb

5.1.2.3 Thermoplastic Honeycomb

5.1.3 Wood

5.1.3.1 Balsa

5.1.3.2 Other Woods

5.2 End-user Industry

5.2.1 Aerospace & Defense

5.2.2 Marine

5.2.3 Construction

5.2.4 Wind Energy

5.2.5 Automotive

5.2.6 Consumer Goods

5.2.7 Other End-user Industries

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 ASEAN Countries

5.3.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Spain

5.3.3.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa (MEA)

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 3A Composites

6.4.2 Armacell International SA

6.4.3 Changzhou Tiansheng New Materials Co. Ltd

6.4.4 Diab International AB

6.4.5 Euro-Composites SA

6.4.6 Evonik Industries AG

6.4.7 Gurit Holding AG

6.4.8 Hexcel Corporation

6.4.9 Plascore Incorporated

6.4.10 Saertex GmbH & Co.KG

6.4.11 The Gill Corporation

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Emergence of PET Foam

7.2 Innovations Aimed at Lowering the Costs of End Products

