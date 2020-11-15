The “Solvent Borne Adhesives Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Solvent Borne Adhesives market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Solvent Borne Adhesives market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

The market for solvent borne adhesives is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period of 2019 – 2024. One of the major factors driving the market studied is the increasing demand from the automotive and footwear industry in Asia Pacific countries. Stringent environmental regulations regarding VOC emissions is expected to hinder the growth of the market studied.

– Building and Construction sector dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to grow during the forecast period.

– Recovering European construction sector is likely to act as an opportunity in the future.

– Asia-Pacific dominated the market across the globe with the largest consumption from countries such as China and India. Major Key Players:

3M

Alfa International Corporation

Arkema Group (Bostik SA)

Ashland Inc.

Avery Dennison Corp.

Benson Polymers Ltd.

Everad Adhesives SAS

DowDuPont

H.B. Fuller Company

Henkel AG & Co.

KGaA

Huntsman Corp.

Jowat AG

LORD Corp.