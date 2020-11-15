The “Defoamers Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Defoamers market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Defoamers market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Anitfoams to Dominate the Market

-Antifoams are chemicals that are widely used for controlling foams, which otherwise causes a lot of problems. The existence of foams poses a lot of serious problems in the operation of industrial process, transportation, filling and ultimately the quality of finished products.

-Therefore, many industries widely utilize the services of antifoams. Antifoam formulations are generally available in compound, emulsion, and powder forms, for both aqueous and non-aqueous systems, in the market.

-Antifoams are broadly categorized into two types, which are silicone antifoams & non-silicone antifoams. Out of these, silicone antifoams are more well-known and are considered the ideal antifoam as they have low surface and interfacial tension.

-Antifoams find applications in dozens of end-user industries, such as food & beverages, chemical & plastics, pulp & paper, oil & mining, construction, water treatment, mechanical fluids, and paints & coatings, among others.

-In terms of consumption, North America is currently the largest market of antifoams, which is closely followed by Europe. The growth in the consumption of antifoams in the pulp & paper industry, as well as in the food processing industry in the United States is primarily responsible for such a high consumption of antifoams in North America.

-Hence, antifoams are likely to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market

– In 2018, Asia-Pacific accounted for the major market share owing to the high demand from countries like China and India.

– China is one of the largest consumers of defoamers in the Asia-Pacific region. This could be attributed to the fact that the country is the largest producer of automobiles and has the largest market share in the growth of the SUV market.

– Moreover, the country is the largest construction market in the region. This growth in construction sector will lead to an increase in the demand for paints & coatings and in turn, will push the growth for defoamers in the country.

– The country is the largest producer and exporter of textiles in the world. The textile industry in China shrank a little in the recent years, but still offers significant opportunities. According to the China National Textile and Apparel Council, the Chinese textile industry is expected to grow at a healthy annual rate of 7%; the Council is also planning to boost the exports of fiber products to USD 400 billion by 2020.

– Owing to the aforementioned reasons, Asia-Pacific is likely to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

