The “Urea Formaldehyde Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Urea Formaldehyde market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Urea Formaldehyde market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand from Agriculture Sector

– Nitrogen is the most important essential nutrient that plays a major role in achieving maximum crop yield in agriculture. Urea formaldehyde is used in agriculture as a controlled release source of nitrogen fertilizer to increase the productivity of crops.

– With the growing population, the need for food is also increasing. Owing to these changes, developments in agricultural activities and the use of nitrogen-based fertilizers are increasing. This, in turn, is driving the demand for urea formaldehyde.

– In 2018, IBRD/IDA had commitments worth USD 6.8 billion toward the agriculture and related sectors. In 2018, 93 projects that were implemented helped provide 5.6 million farmers with agricultural assets and services. Two million farmers adopted improved agricultural technology. Irrigation and drainage were improved on 540,000 hectares of agricultural land.

– Besides that, the International Finance Corporation (IFC) invested USD 4.5 billion in the agribusiness, food companies, and banks, which provide assistance to agriculture.

– Asia-Pacific is one of the key continents contributing to the agricultural industry. China, a big agricultural country endowed with rich agricultural resources, has a long history of farming and the tradition of intensive cultivation, as well as a huge rural population. Currently, China is ranked first in the world, in terms of the production of cereals, cotton, fruit, vegetables, meat, poultry, eggs, and fishery products.

– With the increasing demand for food products, the agricultural activities are likely to to surge, thereby increasing the consumption of pesticides.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific dominated the market in 2018 across the globe with the largest consumption from countries such as China and India.

– China is the largest producer of urea formaldehyde in the world. With the increasing population, need and demand for food is increasing day-by-day, due to which, the advancements in the agriculture activities are changing, gradually. To accomplish these changes, fertilizer performance and efficiency are necessary, resulting in increased consumption of urea formaldehyde.

– The furniture industry in China has been rising steadily over the last decade. The production of Chinese furniture industry accounts for around 39% of the world’s furniture production in 2018.

– This burgeoning production scenario of the furniture industry is instrumental in propelling the market demand for various products, such as particleboard, medium density fiberboard (MDF), mold finishes, oriented stranded board (OSB), etc., which in turn, boost the consumption of urea formaldehyde in the country.

– China is home to the largest textile production industry in the world, which is almost worth 1/4th of the global textile industry. The country is also home to the largest textile export industry in the world, with an export value of more than USD 100 billion. The huge market size of the textile industry is instrumental in promoting the use of urea formaldehyde products in the country.

– Taking all these factors into consideration, the consumption of urea formaldehyde is expected to increase at a decent rate during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Urea Formaldehyde Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Demand for Urea Formaldehyde in the Agriculture Industry

4.1.2 Rise in Demand for Good Quality and Economically Viable Adhesives and Resins in Automobile and Electrical Appliances

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Health Hazards Regarding Urea Formaldehyde

4.2.2 Other Restraints

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Feedstock Analysis

4.6 Technological Snapshot

4.7 Import-export Trends

4.8 Regulatory Policy Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Application

5.1.1 Particle Board

5.1.2 Wood Adhesives

5.1.3 Plywood

5.1.4 Medium Density Fiberboard

5.1.5 Other Applications

5.2 End-User Industry

5.2.1 Automobiles

5.2.2 Electrical Appliances

5.2.3 Agriculture

5.2.4 Building and Construction

5.2.5 Other End-user Industries

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Hexion

6.4.2 BASF SE

6.4.3 Georgia-Pacific Chemicals LLC

6.4.4 HEXZA CORPORATION BERHAD

6.4.5 Metadyena

6.4.6 Jiangsu Sanmu Group Corporation

6.4.7 Ashland

6.4.8 ARCL Organics Ltd

6.4.9 Kronospan

6.4.10 Advachem SA

6.4.11 Qatar Fertiliser Company

6.4.12 Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)

6.4.13 Acron Group

6.4.14 Astachem

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Development of Products with Lower Formaldehyde Emissions�

