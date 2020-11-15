The “Agricultural Tires Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Agricultural Tires market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

The global agricultural tires market has been segmented by end-user type, application type, and construction type.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand for Replacement Tires

In case of OEM tires, after the warranty expiration, it is difficult for farmers to buy the same OEM tires, due to the high price associated with these tires. As a result, the demand for replacement/aftermarket agricultural tires is continually increasing as they are cost-effective compared to OEM tires, and there are numerous options available in the market (with products from different brands).

Additionally, the price of replacement/aftermarket tires ranges from USD 150 to USD 400, while that of OEM tires would be around USD 800 to USD 1,500. And farmers can easily procure these tires through both online and offline sources.

– The prices of these replacement tires may vary depending on either the quantity ordered/purchased or the sources that they are purchased from i.e., online or retail stores.

– The replacement/aftermarket agricultural tires occupy a volume of more than 55% of the market studied, while for OEM, it is 40%-45% of the market studied.

Increasing Demand in the United States Despite Falling Farm Income

Farm tires sales in the United States and Canada have witnessed moderate growth during the first quarter of 2019 and is expected to continue with the same pace, despite a decline in farm income. The growth is mainly driven by the sale of new agricultural machinery, especially the small compact farm tractors. Although the commodity prices remain flat, farmers are demanding replacement tires and new equipment.

As compared to 2017, the farm equipment sales in 2018 have increased in the United States and are as follows:

– More than 18% increase in self-propelled combines

– ~13% increase in 4WD tractors and a 6.8% increase in 2WD tractors

– Under 40 HP tractor sales grew by 9.2%, 40-100 HP tractor sales grew by 1.5% and 100+ HP tractor sales grew by 5.5%.

Other countries in the North American region witnessed sluggish growth in the sale of farm equipment. Although farm tractor sales in Canada increased by 1.7%, other machinery such as 4WD tractors (witnessed a decline of 13%), self-propelled combines (witnessed a decline of 4%) and 40-100 HP tractor sales (witnessed a decline of 3%) in sales.

Agricultural machinery and equipment sales continue to grow over the forecast period as manufacturers continue to develop powerful tractors for increased flexion and low sidewall technology based farm tires.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Agricultural Tires Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Current Market Scenario

4.2 Technology Trends

4.3 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.4 Market Drivers

4.5 Market Restraints

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By End-User

5.1.1 OEM

5.1.2 Replacement/Aftermarket

5.2 By Application Type

5.2.1 Tractors

5.2.2 Combine Harvester

5.2.3 Sprayers

5.2.4 Trailers

5.2.5 Loaders

5.2.6 Others

5.3 By Construction Type

5.3.1 Bias Tires

5.3.2 Radial Tires

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.1.4 Rest of North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 United Kingdom

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Spain

5.4.2.5 Italy

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Rest of World

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Argentina

5.4.4.3 Other Countries

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Vendor Market Share

6.2 Company Profiles

6.2.1 Michelin

6.2.2 Firestone

6.2.3 Continental Group

6.2.4 Titan

6.2.5 ATG Tires

6.2.6 Mitas

6.2.7 BKT Tires

6.2.8 Trelleborg Wheel Systems

6.2.9 Goodyear

6.2.10 Apollo Tires

6.2.11 Camso

6.2.12 Armour Tires

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

