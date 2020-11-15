The “Biodegradable Plastic Packaging Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Biodegradable Plastic Packaging market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

Biodegradable plastics are very much used in packaging industry as they are ecologically friendly. With increasing crude oil prices and issues related to petroleum-based plastics such as disposal and efficient waste management, the concept of using biodegradable plastics as an alternative in various applications, such as FMCG, hospital, manufacturing is increasing, which is driving the market.

Market Overview:

The biodegradable plastic packaging market was valued at USD 3.97 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach a market value of USD 10.3 billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 17.04% during the forecast period 2019 – 2024.

– Growing environmental concerns regarding plastic usage that consists of toxic pollutants which are harming plants, animals, and people are driving the use of biodegradable plastic alternatives. Floating plastic waste that can survive thousands of years in water can serve as a transportation device for invasive species that disrupt habitats are contributing to market growth.

– Stringent regulations by various government and federal agencies with an objective to reduce plastic waste and promote biodegradable plastics usage in packaging is boosting the demand of this market. Regulations related to green packaging is increasing and various FMCG companies are required to adopt biodegradable packaging to comply with the standards which in turn is propelling the growth of this market.

– However, high costs as compared to normal plastic is restraining the market, as biodegradable plastic is made from plant starch material and its decomposition needs specific conditions like temperature, bacteria, humidity etc, which may not be available in most of the dump yards and landfills and it add up to high cost. Major Key Players:

