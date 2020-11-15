The “Completion Equipment & Services Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Completion Equipment & Services market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Completion Equipment & Services market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand from Offshore Sector

– The offshore oil and gas industry is moving toward deeper waters, owing to declining shallow water reserves. The situation has resulted in growing distance from shore to the offshore platform.

– The deepwater oil breakeven prices have dropped by almost 30% during 2014-2017. The drop in oil prices was mainly driven by a change in operators’ policy to focus on cost cuttings. The average breakeven oil prices for deepwater projects are below USD 50 per barrel as of 2018.

– Due to the higher oil prices and lower breakeven prices, major operators, like Equinor SA, Shell PLC, and Exxon Mobil amongst others, have announced plans to invest in a number of deepwater projects. Owing to this development, the offshore oil and gas industry spending improved significantly, particularly during the second half of 2018.

– Brazil is one of the largest markets for deepwater oil and gas projects. The Brazilian oil and gas market is driven by successful regulatory changes and improving financials. The Brazilian government is aiming 2 MMb/d of additional oil production by 2027, mostly from deepwater areas. The country is expected to sanction 10 FPSOs, highest in the world, during 2019-2021.

– The increasing focus towards the deepwater oil & gas reserve is expected to help in recovery of the demand for completion equipment & services market.

North America Region to Dominate the Market

– North America is projected to dominate the demand for the completion equipment & services market. Technological innovations, such as such as horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing, have led to robust growth in the production of unconventional fossil fuels, notably, shale gas and tight oil, in the United States and Canada.

– The United States is expected to witness robust growth during the forecast period. The United States was one of the major oil importing countries. With shale revolution in the United States, the country has become the second largest oil producer, after Saudi Arabia.

– As of May 2019, the United States recorded 987 active rigs. US exploration & production companies have been investing significantly on drilling and well completion projects. Permian remains an attractive basin for the exploration & production activities in the country.

– In 2018, the trend of increasing drilling activity continued, but the trend has reversed 2019. Main cause of reversal in trend was the lack of oil pipeline takeaway capacity in key basins such as Permian and Eagle Ford.

– In 2019 and beyond, about 10,000 miles of pipeline is expected to come online in the US and Canada, in turn, reducing the impact of bottleneck in midstream sector, which is expected to drive the drilling and completion activity during the forecast period

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Completion Equipment & Services Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1 Scope of Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Study Assumptions

1.4 Study Deliverables

1.5 Research Phases

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4. MARKET OVERVIEW

4.1 INTRODUCTION

4.2 Market Size and Demand Forecast until 2024 (in USD billion)

4.3 Recent Trends and Developments

4.4 Government Policies and Regulations

4.5 Market Dynamics

4.5.1 Drivers

4.5.2 Restraints

4.6 Industry Supply-Chain Analysis

4.7 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.7.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.7.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.7.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5. MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Location

5.1.1 Onshore

5.1.2 Offshore

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 United States

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.1.3 Rest of North America

5.2.2 Asia-Pacific

5.2.2.1 China

5.2.2.2 India

5.2.2.3 Indonesia

5.2.2.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.3 Middle East & Africa

5.2.3.1 Saudi Arabia

5.2.3.2 Iran

5.2.3.3 Egypt

5.2.3.4 UAE

5.2.3.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.2.4 Europe

5.2.4.1 United Kingdom

5.2.4.2 Norway

5.2.4.3 Russia

5.2.4.4 Rest of Europe

5.2.5 South America

5.2.5.1 Brazil

5.2.5.2 Argentina

5.2.5.3 Rest of South America

6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 Schlumberger Ltd

6.3.2 Baker Hughes Inc. a GE Company

6.3.3 Superior Energy Services

6.3.4 Halliburton Company

6.3.5 Nabors Industries Ltd

6.3.6 NCS Multistage LLC

6.3.7 Nine Energy Services Inc

6.3.8 National Oilwell Varco Inc.

6.3.9 Packers Plus Energy Services Inc.

6.3.10 FTS International Inc.

6.3.11 Weatherford International PLC

6.3.12 Welltec A/S

7. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

