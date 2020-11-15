The “Europe LCV Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Europe LCV market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

The European LCV market has been segmented by vehicle type, drive type, and end user.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

E-commerce Driving the Commercial Fleet Segment

Road transportation accounts for the majority of freight transport in Europe.

According to Eurostat, over 75% of inland cargo transports within the EU, i.e., about 1,750 billion metric ton-kilometer (tkm), travel by road. In some European countries, this percentage goes as high as 90%, or more.

The primary factor driving the growth of the market is the increased preference for pickup trucks and small vans over heavy-duty trucks and railways for logistics.

Additionally, the rapidly growing e-commerce in Europe represents a central pillar for the digital single market and reflects the advancements in the e-tailing sector, which is witnessing the expansion of well-organized retail spaces.

As the e-commerce industry continues to grow across Europe, the demand for more advanced distribution network is increasing. As the market continues to expand, the demand for pick-up vans, small trucks, and other LCVs are also likely to increase, with freight transportation in Europe (between 50 km and 1,999 km) accounting for 89.1% of the global freight transportation, in 2017. Additionally, light commercial vehicles accounted for over 10% of the new vehicle sales in the EU in 2016. Majority of the vehicles are used by commercial fleet operators, which include e-commerce delivery services, postal services, courier services, etc.

Furthermore, owing to environmental concerns, a trend toward electrification of the commercial fleet was observed in the European Union, with some companies, such as FedEx, DHL, Harrods, Hermes, etc., switching to electric light commercial vehicles. Mercedes is planning to enter the electric van market by introducing electric vans for the German logistics firm, Hermes. In one such move, the German postal service, DHL, fabricated its own electric vehicle for operations in the country.

Increasing Demand for Vans

The demand for vans across Europe has been increasing over the past three years. Vans contribute to 80% of the total light commercial vehicle sales in Europe. They are used for a wide range of commercial activities, such as construction, postal and courier services, ambulance services, policing and rescue operations, mobile workshops, and passenger transportation.

Diesel-powered vans account to 96% of the sales, followed by those powered by gasoline with 2.3% and alternative fuel vehicles with 1.7%. Diesel engine vans are used because of their high torque and efficient load carrying and towing capabilities.

Currently, there are over 29 million vans in use in the European region. The average age of a van is rising and has increased to 10.9 years. Europe is also one of the largest exporters of vans. The demand for European vans is mainly driven by the increase in logistics activities. During FY 2017-2018, the region exported 322,548 vans to several locations across the world.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Europe LCV Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Current Market Scenario

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Vehicle Type

5.1.1 Pick-up Truck

5.1.2 Van

5.2 By Drive Type

5.2.1 IC Engine

5.2.2 Electric/Hybrid

5.3 By End User

5.3.1 Commercial Fleet

5.3.2 Government Fleet

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 Europe

5.4.1.1 Germany

5.4.1.2 United Kingdom

5.4.1.3 France

5.4.1.4 Spain

5.4.1.5 Italy

5.4.1.6 Russia

5.4.1.7 Rest of Europe

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Vendor Market Share

6.2 Company Profiles

6.2.1 Volkswagen

6.2.2 Daimler AG

6.2.3 Groupe PSA

6.2.4 Ford Motor Company

6.2.5 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV

6.2.6 General Motors Company

6.2.7 Toyota Motor Corporation

6.2.8 Mitsubishi Motors Corporation

6.2.9 Hyundai Motor Company

6.2.10 Nissan Motor Company Ltd

6.2.11 Renault

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Our Other Reports:

