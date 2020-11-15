The “Europe Vehicle Rental Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Europe Vehicle Rental market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

The European vehicle rental market has been segmented by application type, booking type, vehicle type, and rental length type.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Growing Domestic and International Tourism in the Region

Tourism is a major economic activity in the European Union, with wide-ranging impact on economic growth, employment, and social development. It is a growing sector and key to the economy, as it generates more than 5% of the GDP of the European Union.

– In 2018, as per the UN World Tourism Organization, the international tourists’ arrivals in Europe, grew by 6% from 2017.

– International tourist arrivals in Europe reached 713 million in 2018, from 628.31 million in 2017.

– The growth was driven by Southern and Mediterranean Europe (growth by 7%), Central and Eastern Europe (growth by 6%), and Western Europe (growth by 6%). The growth in Northern Europe was flat, owing to Brexit issues.

European car rental companies cater majorly to tourists, looking to explore the destinations in their own time; with online and walk-in booking services making car rental more simple, accessible, and efficient. Furthermore, with relaxation in the issuing of visas to tourists from the important source markets, such as the United States, Canada, Japan, and Australia, also propelled the tourism in the country, in turn, driving the vehicle rental market.

Tourism is a growing sector in Spain, and is one of the key factors, driving the growth of the economy. The country has 47 UNESCO World Heritage Sites, numerous beaches on the Atlantic & Mediterranean, and numerous ongoing festivals across the year, which aids in gathering millions of international tourists, along with domestic tourists.

– As per the UN World Tourism Organization, Spain registered 81.8 million international tourists during 2018.

– This helped Spain to hold the second position as the most visited country in the EU region, after France.

Spanish vehicle rental companies cater specifically to tourists, looking to explore Spain on their own, with online and walk-in booking services, making vehicle rental simpler, accessible, and efficient.

The Spanish tourism industry is expected to witness slow growth in 2019, owing to the recovery of the tourism industry at Mediterranean destinations, such as Tunisia or Turkey, which, in turn, may result in slow growth in the car rental market in the country.

France is the Leading European Vehicle Rental Market

France is the largest market for vehicle rental in the region, with increased demand for vehicles, for leisure and tourism purposes. The market has evolved over the years, to emerge as one of the most developed markets in the region. According to a press conference with CNPA, (the car rental branch of the trade association of cars and related activities, in France), the number of car rental transactions is increasing in the region.

In 2018, France witnessed the largest footfall of international tourists of 86.9 million, followed by Spain, Italy, United Kingdom, and Germany at 81.8, 58.3, 37.7, and 37.5 million, respectively.

The number of tourists is directly proportional to the vehicle rental market, as these countries hold the top five spots, in terms of market revenue.

The market for car sharing in Germany has also shown a booming trend over the last two years and is further expected to continue growing during the forecast period. The sharing of operating and maintenance costs reduce the burden, significantly, among the consumers in a vehicle rental system, and is one of the primary reasons for the growth of the German market.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Europe Vehicle Rental Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Application Type

5.1.1 Leisure/Tourism

5.1.2 Business

5.2 By Booking Type

5.2.1 Offline Access

5.2.2 Online Access

5.3 By Vehicle Type

5.3.1 Passenger cars

5.3.2 Commercial Vehicles

5.4 By Rental Length Type

5.4.1 Short-term

5.4.2 Long-term

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 Europe

5.5.1.1 Germany

5.5.1.2 United Kingdom

5.5.1.3 France

5.5.1.4 Italy

5.5.1.5 Spain

5.5.1.6 Rest of Europe

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Vendor Market Share

6.2 Company Profiles

6.2.1 Advantage Rent-a-Car

6.2.2 Avis Budget Group

6.2.3 Enterprise Rent-a-Car

6.2.4 Europcar

6.2.5 Hertz

6.2.6 Inter-Rent

6.2.7 Peugeot Open-Europe

6.2.8 Sixt Group

6.2.9 Thrifty

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

8 DISCLAIMER

