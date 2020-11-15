The “Automotive Infotainment Systems Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Automotive Infotainment Systems market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14275314

Scope of the Report:

The automotive infotainment system or in-vehicle infotainment system refers to the vehicle systems that combine entertainment and information delivery for both drivers and passengers. These systems typically use audio and video interface, touchscreens, and keypads.

The global automotive infotainment system market has been segmented by installation type and vehicle type.

Market Overview:

The global Automotive Infotainment Systems Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.29%, during the forecast period, 2019-2024.

Some of the major factors driving the growth of the market are rising demand in mobility services (such as ride sharing or taxi services), growing demand for luxury cars, especially in emerging markets like India, and increasing focus towards comfort, convenience, and safety. However, the rise in the number of accidents due to drivers distraction may hinder the growth of the market.

Automakers are strongly competing to deploy advanced infotainment system for their upcoming vehicle models during the forecast period. For instance, Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., and Groupe Renault decided to adopt Google Inc.’s Android operating system (OS) for their next-generation infotainment systems from 2021. Additionally, in Japan, Toyota Motor Corporation added software applications, like Line to its T-Connect infotainment system, starting from the new Crown model in 2018.

North America and Europe had covered a major share of more than 40% in rear seat infotainment system in 2018, owing to its deployment in luxury cars, as well as semi-autonomous vehicles sales (https://www.industryresearch.co/automotive-infotainment-systems-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2019-2024–14275314-L3). However, during the forecast period, Asia-Pacific is likely to see an increase in the demand for the rear seat infotainment system, majorly from mobility service vehicles. Major Key Players:

Denso Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Continental AG

Harman International Industries Inc.

Magnetic Marelli S.p.A

Kenwood Corporation

Alpine Electronics

Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Visteon Corporation

Pioneer Corporation