The “Automotive Infotainment Systems Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Automotive Infotainment Systems market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14275314
Scope of the Report:
The automotive infotainment system or in-vehicle infotainment system refers to the vehicle systems that combine entertainment and information delivery for both drivers and passengers. These systems typically use audio and video interface, touchscreens, and keypads.
The global automotive infotainment system market has been segmented by installation type and vehicle type.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14275314
Key Market Trends:
Increasing Demand for Rear Seat Infotainment Systems
The demand for rear-seat infotainment systems has increased over the past three years. Earlier rear-seat infotainment systems were used only in luxury cars. Thus, to sustain in the highly competitive taxi industry, the taxi firms started incorporating innovative products and services; to offer the best service to their customers. Currently, an infotainment system is one of the trending services deployed by taxi firms.
– In February 2018, Samsung Electronics signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Southeast Asian largest car-hailing firm, Grab, where the former company will supply its car infotainment system to Grab’s taxis.
In addition to this, the growing trend of autonomous vehicles has made automakers to not only focus on driver assistance systems but also on the infotainment systems, including rear seat infotainment system. Audi A8 is the world’s first level 3 autonomous driving vehicle to go into production, which features a new rear seat infotainment system developed by NVIDIA.
Additionally, in North America and Europe, 2018 and 2019 vehicle models from GM, Ford, and Mazda are and will be equipped with VOXX automotive’s evolution series (EVO) rear seat infotainment system. The system will be using the advanced multimedia framework from Cinemo technologies, which creates a systematic process for indexing, aggregating, searching, streaming, and playing multimedia content.
Even, emerging markets like India have been witnessing automotive players entering into the rear-seat infotainment system. For instance, in 2018, Blaupunkt, car infotainment supplier entered into the rear seat infotainment system with the launch of its BP RSE AD 10.1. This rear seat monitor is ultra-thin and runs Android on 4.4.4 OS with a QUAD CORE processor and features a capacitive touch screen and built-in Wi-Fi.
Thus, based on the aforementioned developments, the demand for rear-seat infotainment systems is expected to increase during the forecast period.
China driving the Asia-Pacific Market
Among Asia Pacific countries, China occupied more than 50% of the Asia-Pacific automotive industry, owing to its highest vehicle sales over the past decade. The country is anticipated to continue to see positive vehicle sales during the forecast period, owing to the growing focusing on new energy vehicles (NEV) among automakers.
The shift from simple audio systems to touchscreen infotainment systems that support multiple features such as navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Telematics, etc. are driving the demand for infotainment systems in the country.
Earlier, the infotainment system in a vehicle was offered only on the top spec trim. But now, OEMs are offering infotainment systems even in the mid and entry-level trims. Additionally, the road infrastructure in China is developing and thus, navigation has become a must-have feature in almost all teh vehicles.
CHJ Automotive, an electric vehicle manufacturer in China, launched ONE, a smart electric luxury SUV. The vehicle is equipped with a four-screen infotainment system, including a smart voice system. The ONE features a dual-chip system and a dual-system structure and is equipped with a Qualcomm Xiao Long 820A-class chip and has an Android Automotive compatible system.
BAIC Yinxiang Automobile Co. Ltd. has collaborated with ADAYO (a subsidiary of Foryou Corporation). ADAYO specializes in the design and development of vehicle infotainment systems, Beidou, GPS, and GLONASS (single-or dual-mode) navigation systems, and driver assistance systems. This partnership will build new platforms for BAIC Yinxiang’s second product restructure to realize a platform production mode and to improve intelligent vehicle manufacturing.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14275314
Automotive Infotainment Systems Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Current Market Scenario
4.2 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.2.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.2.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.2.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.3 Market Drivers
4.4 Market Restraints
4.5 Technology Trends
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Installation Type
5.1.1 In-dash Infotainment
5.1.2 Rear Seat Infotainment
5.2 By Vehicle Type
5.2.1 Passenger Car
5.2.2 Commercial Vehicle
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 United States
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Rest of North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 United Kingdom
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Italy
5.3.2.5 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 Japan
5.3.3.3 India
5.3.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Rest of the World
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 South Africa
5.3.4.3 Other Countries
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Vendor Market Share
6.2 Company Profiles
6.2.1 Denso Corporation
6.2.2 Robert Bosch GmbH
6.2.3 Continental AG
6.2.4 Harman International Industries Inc.
6.2.5 Magnetic Marelli S.p.A
6.2.6 Kenwood Corporation
6.2.7 Alpine Electronics, Inc.,
6.2.8 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
6.2.9 Visteon Corporation
6.2.10 Pioneer Corporation
6.2.11 Aptiv PLC
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
Contact Us:
Name: Ajay More
Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187
Email: [email protected]
Our Other Reports:
Targeted Drugs for Multiple Myeloma Market Size Analysis by Recent and Upcoming Trends 2020 | CAGR Status, Business Growth Demand and Share by Regions Forecast to 2026
Active and Intelligent Packaging Market Size, Share Analysis 2020 – Global Analysis by Key Players, Growth Overview, Type and Applications by Regions Forecast to 2025 | Industry Research.co
5G Baseband Processor Market Size 2020: by Global Business Growth Plans, Latest Trends and Forthcoming Development Status with COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Forecast to 2025
Industrial Silver Market Size 2020: Global Business Prospects by Top Companies, Growth Revenue, Development Status, COVID-19 Impact on Industry Share, and Future Demand Forecast to 2026
Electrophoresis Equipment and Supplies Market Growth Share and Development Analysis 2020 | Global Driving Factors by Manufacturers, CAGR Status with Size, Latest Challenges and Opportunities Forecast to 2026
Electric Rebar Bender Market Growth Analysis by Trends 2020 Size of Global Key Players, Industry Share, Competitive Landscape Forecast to 2024 – Industry Research.co
Our Other Reports:
Multi-beam Sonar Market – Business Growth Rate, Top Key Players with COVID-19 Outbreak, Regional Overview, Upcoming Trends, Industry Size & Share Forecast to 2026
Metal Cutting Band Saw Blades Market Size and Share Analysis by Global Future Growth Rate, Developments Status, Trends, Industry Players Forecast 2020 to 2026 | Industry Research.co
Vehicle Telematics Market 2020: COVID-19 Impact on Industry Size and Share, Business Challenges, Future Growth and Revenue Expectations Forecast to 2025 | Report by Industry Research.co
Urodynamics Equipment Market Size 2020 – Business Share, Economic Impact of Key Players, Growth Investigation with Revenue, COVID-19 Impact, Opportunities and Regional Forecast to 2026
Infrared Skin Thermometer Market Size Analysis with COVID-19 Impact | Latest Trends, Development Status with Business Share, and Top Key Players Analysis Forecast to 2024
Fire Doors and Windows Market Size, Share Forecast 2020 | Growth Insights, Business Trends by Types and Applications, Opportunities and Challenges Forecast to 2025