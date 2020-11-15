Sun. Nov 15th, 2020

The Daily Philadelphian

All news

Automotive Infotainment Systems Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024

Bysambit.k

Nov 15, 2020

Automotive Infotainment Systems

The “Automotive Infotainment Systems Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Automotive Infotainment Systems market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14275314

Scope of the Report:

The automotive infotainment system or in-vehicle infotainment system refers to the vehicle systems that combine entertainment and information delivery for both drivers and passengers. These systems typically use audio and video interface, touchscreens, and keypads.

The global automotive infotainment system market has been segmented by installation type and vehicle type.

Market Overview:

  • The global Automotive Infotainment Systems Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.29%, during the forecast period, 2019-2024.
  • Some of the major factors driving the growth of the market are rising demand in mobility services (such as ride sharing or taxi services), growing demand for luxury cars, especially in emerging markets like India, and increasing focus towards comfort, convenience, and safety. However, the rise in the number of accidents due to drivers distraction may hinder the growth of the market.
  • Automakers are strongly competing to deploy advanced infotainment system for their upcoming vehicle models during the forecast period. For instance, Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., and Groupe Renault decided to adopt Google Inc.’s Android operating system (OS) for their next-generation infotainment systems from 2021. Additionally, in Japan, Toyota Motor Corporation added software applications, like Line to its T-Connect infotainment system, starting from the new Crown model in 2018.
  • North America and Europe had covered a major share of more than 40% in rear seat infotainment system in 2018, owing to its deployment in luxury cars, as well as semi-autonomous vehicles sales (https://www.industryresearch.co/automotive-infotainment-systems-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2019-2024–14275314-L3). However, during the forecast period, Asia-Pacific is likely to see an increase in the demand for the rear seat infotainment system, majorly from mobility service vehicles.

    Major Key Players:

  • Denso Corporation
  • Robert Bosch GmbH
  • Continental AG
  • Harman International Industries Inc.
  • Magnetic Marelli S.p.A
  • Kenwood Corporation
  • Alpine Electronics
  • Inc.
  • Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
  • Visteon Corporation
  • Pioneer Corporation
  • Aptiv PLC

    For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit athttps://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14275314

    Key Market Trends:

    Increasing Demand for Rear Seat Infotainment Systems

    The demand for rear-seat infotainment systems has increased over the past three years. Earlier rear-seat infotainment systems were used only in luxury cars. Thus, to sustain in the highly competitive taxi industry, the taxi firms started incorporating innovative products and services; to offer the best service to their customers. Currently, an infotainment system is one of the trending services deployed by taxi firms.

    – In February 2018, Samsung Electronics signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Southeast Asian largest car-hailing firm, Grab, where the former company will supply its car infotainment system to Grab’s taxis.

    In addition to this, the growing trend of autonomous vehicles has made automakers to not only focus on driver assistance systems but also on the infotainment systems, including rear seat infotainment system. Audi A8 is the world’s first level 3 autonomous driving vehicle to go into production, which features a new rear seat infotainment system developed by NVIDIA.

    Additionally, in North America and Europe, 2018 and 2019 vehicle models from GM, Ford, and Mazda are and will be equipped with VOXX automotive’s evolution series (EVO) rear seat infotainment system. The system will be using the advanced multimedia framework from Cinemo technologies, which creates a systematic process for indexing, aggregating, searching, streaming, and playing multimedia content.

    Even, emerging markets like India have been witnessing automotive players entering into the rear-seat infotainment system. For instance, in 2018, Blaupunkt, car infotainment supplier entered into the rear seat infotainment system with the launch of its BP RSE AD 10.1. This rear seat monitor is ultra-thin and runs Android on 4.4.4 OS with a QUAD CORE processor and features a capacitive touch screen and built-in Wi-Fi.

    Thus, based on the aforementioned developments, the demand for rear-seat infotainment systems is expected to increase during the forecast period.

    China driving the Asia-Pacific Market

    Among Asia Pacific countries, China occupied more than 50% of the Asia-Pacific automotive industry, owing to its highest vehicle sales over the past decade. The country is anticipated to continue to see positive vehicle sales during the forecast period, owing to the growing focusing on new energy vehicles (NEV) among automakers.

    The shift from simple audio systems to touchscreen infotainment systems that support multiple features such as navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Telematics, etc. are driving the demand for infotainment systems in the country.

    Earlier, the infotainment system in a vehicle was offered only on the top spec trim. But now, OEMs are offering infotainment systems even in the mid and entry-level trims. Additionally, the road infrastructure in China is developing and thus, navigation has become a must-have feature in almost all teh vehicles.

    CHJ Automotive, an electric vehicle manufacturer in China, launched ONE, a smart electric luxury SUV. The vehicle is equipped with a four-screen infotainment system, including a smart voice system. The ONE features a dual-chip system and a dual-system structure and is equipped with a Qualcomm Xiao Long 820A-class chip and has an Android Automotive compatible system.

    BAIC Yinxiang Automobile Co. Ltd. has collaborated with ADAYO (a subsidiary of Foryou Corporation). ADAYO specializes in the design and development of vehicle infotainment systems, Beidou, GPS, and GLONASS (single-or dual-mode) navigation systems, and driver assistance systems. This partnership will build new platforms for BAIC Yinxiang’s second product restructure to realize a platform production mode and to improve intelligent vehicle manufacturing.

    Competitive Landscape:

    Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

    Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14275314

    Automotive Infotainment Systems Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Current Market Scenario
    4.2 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
    4.2.1 Threat of New Entrants
    4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.2.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.2.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
    4.3 Market Drivers
    4.4 Market Restraints
    4.5 Technology Trends

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 By Installation Type
    5.1.1 In-dash Infotainment
    5.1.2 Rear Seat Infotainment
    5.2 By Vehicle Type
    5.2.1 Passenger Car
    5.2.2 Commercial Vehicle
    5.3 Geography
    5.3.1 North America
    5.3.1.1 United States
    5.3.1.2 Canada
    5.3.1.3 Rest of North America
    5.3.2 Europe
    5.3.2.1 Germany
    5.3.2.2 United Kingdom
    5.3.2.3 France
    5.3.2.4 Italy
    5.3.2.5 Rest of Europe
    5.3.3 Asia Pacific
    5.3.3.1 China
    5.3.3.2 Japan
    5.3.3.3 India
    5.3.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
    5.3.4 Rest of the World
    5.3.4.1 Brazil
    5.3.4.2 South Africa
    5.3.4.3 Other Countries

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Vendor Market Share
    6.2 Company Profiles
    6.2.1 Denso Corporation
    6.2.2 Robert Bosch GmbH
    6.2.3 Continental AG
    6.2.4 Harman International Industries Inc.
    6.2.5 Magnetic Marelli S.p.A
    6.2.6 Kenwood Corporation
    6.2.7 Alpine Electronics, Inc.,
    6.2.8 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
    6.2.9 Visteon Corporation
    6.2.10 Pioneer Corporation
    6.2.11 Aptiv PLC

    7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

    Contact Us:

    Name: Ajay More

    Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

    Email: [email protected]

    Our Other Reports:

    Targeted Drugs for Multiple Myeloma Market Size Analysis by Recent and Upcoming Trends 2020 | CAGR Status, Business Growth Demand and Share by Regions Forecast to 2026

    Active and Intelligent Packaging Market Size, Share Analysis 2020 – Global Analysis by Key Players, Growth Overview, Type and Applications by Regions Forecast to 2025 | Industry Research.co

    5G Baseband Processor Market Size 2020: by Global Business Growth Plans, Latest Trends and Forthcoming Development Status with COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Forecast to 2025

    Industrial Silver Market Size 2020: Global Business Prospects by Top Companies, Growth Revenue, Development Status, COVID-19 Impact on Industry Share, and Future Demand Forecast to 2026

    Electrophoresis Equipment and Supplies Market Growth Share and Development Analysis 2020 | Global Driving Factors by Manufacturers, CAGR Status with Size, Latest Challenges and Opportunities Forecast to 2026

    Electric Rebar Bender Market Growth Analysis by Trends 2020 Size of Global Key Players, Industry Share, Competitive Landscape Forecast to 2024 – Industry Research.co

    Our Other Reports:

    Multi-beam Sonar Market – Business Growth Rate, Top Key Players with COVID-19 Outbreak, Regional Overview, Upcoming Trends, Industry Size & Share Forecast to 2026

    Metal Cutting Band Saw Blades Market Size and Share Analysis by Global Future Growth Rate, Developments Status, Trends, Industry Players Forecast 2020 to 2026 | Industry Research.co

    Vehicle Telematics Market 2020: COVID-19 Impact on Industry Size and Share, Business Challenges, Future Growth and Revenue Expectations Forecast to 2025 | Report by Industry Research.co

    Urodynamics Equipment Market Size 2020 – Business Share, Economic Impact of Key Players, Growth Investigation with Revenue, COVID-19 Impact, Opportunities and Regional Forecast to 2026

    ﻿Infrared Skin Thermometer Market Size Analysis with COVID-19 Impact | Latest Trends, Development Status with Business Share, and Top Key Players Analysis Forecast to 2024

    Fire Doors and Windows Market Size, Share Forecast 2020 | Growth Insights, Business Trends by Types and Applications, Opportunities and Challenges Forecast to 2025

    • By sambit.k

    Related Post

    All news Coronavirus Emerging Trends Market Reports Market Research News

    Aviation Test Equipment Market Booming Demand Leading To Exponential CAGR Growth By 2026 | DataIntelo

    Nov 15, 2020 Alex
    All news Coronavirus Emerging Trends Market Reports Market Research News

    Aviation Warning Lights Market Will Generate Massive Revenue In Future: GEA Group, Astronics, Avlite Systems, Cooper Industries, Delta Obstruction Lighting, DeWiTec GmbH, Flash Technology, Wetra Aviation Obstruction Lights, Drake Lighting, Dialight plc, Contarnex Europe, Avaids Technovators, Hughey and Phillips, Orga BV, Q-AVIATION, Farlight, Sirena

    Nov 15, 2020 Alex

    Impact Of Covid-19 On Avionics Market 2020 | Enormous Growth With Recent Trends & Demand By Top Vendors Garmin, GE, Honeywell, Rockwell Collins, Thales, United Technologies, Teledyne Technologies, L3 Technologies, Curtiss-Wright, Meggitt, Cobham

    Nov 15, 2020 Alex

    You missed

    All news Coronavirus Emerging Trends Market Reports Market Research News

    Aviation Test Equipment Market Booming Demand Leading To Exponential CAGR Growth By 2026 | DataIntelo

    Nov 15, 2020 Alex
    All news Coronavirus Emerging Trends Market Reports Market Research News

    Aviation Warning Lights Market Will Generate Massive Revenue In Future: GEA Group, Astronics, Avlite Systems, Cooper Industries, Delta Obstruction Lighting, DeWiTec GmbH, Flash Technology, Wetra Aviation Obstruction Lights, Drake Lighting, Dialight plc, Contarnex Europe, Avaids Technovators, Hughey and Phillips, Orga BV, Q-AVIATION, Farlight, Sirena

    Nov 15, 2020 Alex

    Impact Of Covid-19 On Avionics Market 2020 | Enormous Growth With Recent Trends & Demand By Top Vendors Garmin, GE, Honeywell, Rockwell Collins, Thales, United Technologies, Teledyne Technologies, L3 Technologies, Curtiss-Wright, Meggitt, Cobham

    Nov 15, 2020 Alex
    All news Coronavirus Emerging Trends Market Reports Market Research News

    Impact Of Covid-19 On Avocado Oil Market 2020 | Enormous Growth With Recent Trends & Demand By Top Vendors Sesajal, Yasin, Bella Vado, Chosen Foods, Grupo Industrial Batellero, La Tourangelle, Avoolio, Ahuacatlan Avocado Oil, Mt. Kenya Fresh Avocados, Kevala, Bio Planete, Hain Celestial Group, Da Gama Avocado Oil, Cate de mi Corazón, Tron Hermanos, Proteco Oils, Westfalia, Aconcagua Oil & Extract, Olivado, Grove Avocado Oil, AvoPure, Village Press, Kahangi Estate, Rain Africa

    Nov 15, 2020 Alex