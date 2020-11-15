The “Dental Adhesives & Sealants Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Dental Adhesives & Sealants market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Dental Adhesives & Sealants market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Self etch Adhesive to Dominate the Market Growth

– Self etch is a sixth and seventh generation system. Along with its enhanced physical properties, it offers convenience.

– The self-etch segment of the market studied is mainly driven by its ability to bond to enamel and dentin. It is perhaps the most popular dental adhesive. As it is a relatively new process, it is now being explored by dentists.

– Clearfil Liner Bond 2, the first self-etching adhesive in the world, was introduced by Kuraray at the beginning of the 1990s. Its primary objective was to eliminate the technique sensitivities caused by the total-etch technique and to develop a system with fewer work steps. Moreover, it could prevent sensitivities and reduced pain for the patient. A water-based, self-etching primer was developed to avoid problems related to defined surface moisture.

– North America accounts for a major share of the self-etch segment, and occupied about 35% of the global market in 2018, followed by Asia-Pacific.

North America to Dominate the Market Growth

– North America is dominating the dental adhesives & sealants market in the global scenario and accounts for more than 40% of the global market share, with the United States being the largest market.

– The US healthcare industry is one of the key sectors and had contributed to about USD 3.5 trillion to the economy in 2018. Approximately two-thirds of Americans seek care from a dentist regularly, and the remaining individuals and families face challenges accessing dental care.

– There are increasing concerns among people for oral hygiene and healthcare in the country and investments are being made in the healthcare industry to develop smart infrastructure, as well as to expand the existing facilities in the country. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the dental adhesives and sealants market steadily over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Dental Adhesives & Sealants Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Health Expenditures and Emphasis on Improving Dental Procedure Outcomes in Developing Countries

4.1.2 Increase in Aging Population Around the World

4.1.3 Rising Awareness of Oral Care through Government Campaigns in Asia-Pacific

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 High Cost of Treatment

4.2.2 Stringent Regulations Governing Dental Adhesives

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Raw Material

5.1.1 Synthetic Adhesive

5.1.1.1 Acrylic

5.1.1.2 Silicone

5.1.1.3 Other Raw Materials

5.1.2 Natural Adhesive

5.2 Etching Type

5.2.1 Self Etching Adhesive

5.2.2 Total Etching Adhesive

5.2.3 Other Etching Types

5.3 Curing

5.3.1 Self Cured

5.3.2 Light Cured

5.3.3 Dual Cured

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 Asia-Pacific

5.4.1.1 China

5.4.1.2 India

5.4.1.3 Japan

5.4.1.4 South Korea

5.4.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.2 North America

5.4.2.1 United States

5.4.2.2 Canada

5.4.2.3 Mexico

5.4.3 Europe

5.4.3.1 Germany

5.4.3.2 United Kingdom

5.4.3.3 Italy

5.4.3.4 France

5.4.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.4.4 South America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Argentina

5.4.4.3 Rest of South America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

5.4.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.2 South Africa

5.4.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 3M

6.4.2 Bisco Inc.

6.4.3 Den-Mat Holdings LLC

6.4.4 Dentsply Sirona

6.4.5 Ivoclar Vivadent

6.4.6 Johnson & Johnson

6.4.7 KaVo Kerr

6.4.8 Kerr Corporation

6.4.9 SDI Limited

6.4.10 Secure Denture(Denture Adhesive Denture Cream)

6.4.11 Team Technologies Inc.

6.4.12 Tricol Biomedical (HemCon)

6.4.13 Zimmer Biomet

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

