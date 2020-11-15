Global “DETDA and DMTDA Market” forecast 2020-2025 tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

About DETDA and DMTDA:

The DETDA and DMTDA market revenue was 167 Million USD in 2019, and will reach 429 Million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of 16.98% during 2020-2025. DETDA is an aromatic diamine curing agent for polyurethane elastomers and epoxy resins. It is used for pouring, coating, RIM and adhesives. It is also a chain extender for polyurethane and polyurethane elastomers.

DMTDA is a new type of polyurethane elastomer curing cross-linking agent, in which there are two main types of isomers of 2, 4-nd 2, 6-imethyl mixture of s-based toluene diamine (ratio of about 77~80 over 17~20), compared with the commonly used MOCA, room temperature is low viscosity liquid, can be suitable for low temperature operation.

Major players covered in this report:

Shantou Ctiy Hailiang New Material Co., Ltd.

Albemarle Corp.

Henan Leiborui New Materials Co., Ltd.

Lonza Group Ltd.

Laoling Chuangli Technology Co., Ltd.

Dongying Zunxin Chemical Engineering Co., Ltd.

DETDA and DMTDA Market by Types:

DETDA ≥98.0%

DETDA ≥99.0%

DMTDA ≥95%

DMTDA ≥98%

DMTDA ≥99%

Others

DETDA and DMTDA Market by Applications:

Lubricants and Industrial Oils

Epoxy Resins

Casting Polyurethane Elastomers

Others

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Detailed TOC of Global DETDA and DMTDA Market:

1 Market Overview

1.1 DETDA and DMTDA Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Type 1

1.2.2 Type 2

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Application 1

1.3.2 Application 2

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Market Size Analysis from 2014 to 2026

1.6.1 Global Market Size Analysis from 2014 to 2026 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Market Size Analysis from 2014 to 2026 by Value

1.6.3 Global Price Trends Analysis from 2014 to 2026

2 Global DETDA and DMTDA Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global DETDA and DMTDA (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global DETDA and DMTDA Consumption and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.1.2 Global DETDA and DMTDA Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.2 Global DETDA and DMTDA (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global DETDA and DMTDA Consumption and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.2.2 Global DETDA and DMTDA Revenue and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.3 Global DETDA and DMTDA (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global DETDA and DMTDA Consumption and Market Share by Region (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global DETDA and DMTDA Revenue and Market Share by Region (2014-2019)

