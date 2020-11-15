The “LNG ISO Tank Container Market” size reports can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the LNG ISO Tank Container industry.

About LNG ISO Tank Container:

The LNG ISO Tank Container market revenue was 104 Million USD in 2019, and will reach 160 Million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of 7.43% during 2020-2025. An ISO Tank is a tank container which is built to the ISO standard (International Organisation for Standardisation). ISO tanks are designed to carry liquids in bulk, both hazardous and non-hazardous. The tank is made of stainless steel and is surrounded by various types of protective layers. Different skins can be used with an ISO tank depending on the type of bulk cargo it is carrying. It has a manhole on the top along with at least one valve and another valve on the bottom. They are shaped like a cylinder.

Major players covered in this report:

Cryeng Group

Uralcryomash

Corban Energy Group

Furuise

Rootselaar Group

Bewellcn Shanghai

Chart Industries

CIMC

M1 Engineering

Air Water Plant & Engineering

Cryocan

Hitachi

LNG ISO Tank Container Market by Types:

< 25 ft

25-40 ft

> 40 ft

LNG ISO Tank Container Market by Applications:

Marine Transportation

Land Transportation

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

