About Zirconium Oxide:

Important refractory materials, ceramic insulating materials and ceramic sunscreens are also the main raw materials for artificial drilling.

Major players covered in this report:

Zhejiang Zr-Valley

Sanxiang Advanced Materials

Zibo Guangtong Chemical

Doral(AFM)

Showa Denko

Imerys

Zircoa

Zhenzhong Fused Zirconia

Saint-Gobain

Jiaozuo Kelida

Guangdong Orient

Jingjiehui Group

Bengbu Zhongheng

Zirconium Oxide Market by Types:

Electro fused zirconium oxide

Chemical zirconium oxide Zirconium Oxide Market by Applications:

Refractory materials and casting

Advanced ceramics and special products

Abrasive material

Investment casting