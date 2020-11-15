Sun. Nov 15th, 2020

Engineering Ceramics Market 2020 Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area, Competitors and Forecast to 2025

Engineering Ceramics

Global “Engineering Ceramics Market” forecast 2020-2025 tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

About Engineering Ceramics:

  • The Engineering Ceramics market revenue was 84484 Million USD in 2019, and will reach 115962 Million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of 5.42% during 2020-2025. A ceramic is a solid material comprising an inorganic compound of metal, non-metal or metalloid atoms primarily held in ionic and covalent bonds. Engineering Ceramics has high hardness, high strength, high temperature resistance (refractory), abrasion resistance, corrosion resistance, resistance Excellent performance such as acid and alkali, oxidation resistance, insulation, non-magnetic, and good chemical stability.

    • Major players covered in this report:

  • Kyocera Corp
  • NTK Technical Ceramics (NGK Spark Plug Co. Ltd.)
  • Ceradyne Inc
  • Saint-Gobain Ceramic Materials
  • Rauschert Steinbach GmbH
  • Coorstek Inc.
  • Morgan Advanced materials
  • Ceramtec GmbH
  • Mcdanel Advanced Ceramic Technologies

    Engineering Ceramics Market by Types:

  • Oxidic Engineering Ceramics
  • Non-oxidic Engineering Ceramics
  • Mixed Engineering Ceramics

    • Engineering Ceramics Market by Applications:

  • Medical Application
  • Environmental Application
  • Mechanical Application

    • Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

    Major regions covered in the report:

    • North America
    • Europe
    • Asia-Pacific
    • Latin America
    • Middle East & Africa

    Detailed TOC of Global Engineering Ceramics Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Engineering Ceramics Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Application

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Region

    1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

    1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

    1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

    1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

    1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

    1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

    1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

    1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

    1.5.3 Drivers

    1.5.4 Limitations

    1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

    1.6 Global Market Size Analysis from 2014 to 2026

    1.6.1 Global Market Size Analysis from 2014 to 2026 by Consumption Volume

    1.6.2 Global Market Size Analysis from 2014 to 2026 by Value

    1.6.3 Global Price Trends Analysis from 2014 to 2026

    2 Global Engineering Ceramics Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

    2.1 Global Engineering Ceramics (Volume and Value) by Type

    2.1.1 Global Engineering Ceramics Consumption and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    2.1.2 Global Engineering Ceramics Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    2.2 Global Engineering Ceramics (Volume and Value) by Application

    2.2.1 Global Engineering Ceramics Consumption and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

    2.2.2 Global Engineering Ceramics Revenue and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

    2.3 Global Engineering Ceramics (Volume and Value) by Region

    2.3.1 Global Engineering Ceramics Consumption and Market Share by Region (2014-2019)

    2.3.2 Global Engineering Ceramics Revenue and Market Share by Region (2014-2019)

