About Polycarboxylates:

Polycarboxylates are linear polymers with a high molecular mass and with many carboxylate groups. They are polymers of acrylic acid or copolymers of acrylic acid and maleic acid. The polymer is used as the sodium salt.

Major players covered in this report:

Nuoer Group

BASF

PFC China

Zhejiang Satellite

Merck KGaA

Wanhua

Kao Corporation

Zhejiang Weilong

Quanzhou Banglida

Jinan Haoyue

Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Inc

Shanghai Huayi Acrylic Acid

Tangshan Boya Resin

SDP China

Sumitomo Keiretsu

Nippon Shokubai China

Polycarboxylates Market by Types:

Sodium Polyacrylate

Poly(Acrylic Acid-co-maleic Acid), Sodium Salt

Polycarboxylates Market by Applications:

Detergent

Chemical Admixtures for Concrete