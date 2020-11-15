The “Cosmetic Chemicals Market” size reports can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Cosmetic Chemicals industry.

About Cosmetic Chemicals:

The Cosmetic Chemicals market revenue was 6487 Million USD in 2019, and will reach 9208 Million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of 6.01% during 2020-2025.

Major players covered in this report:

Akzo Nobel

Lonza

Givaudan

Lanxess

Dow Chemical

BASF

Eastman Chemical

Evonik Industries

Clariant

Ashland

Bayer

Solvay

Procter & Gamble

Cosmetic Chemicals Market by Types:

Emollients & Moisturizers

Single-use Additives

Surfactants

Thickening Agents

Others

Cosmetic Chemicals Market by Applications:

Color Cosmetics

Perfumes & Fragrances

Skin Care & Hair Care

Others

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

