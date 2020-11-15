The “Hot Air Balloons Market” size reports can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Hot Air Balloons industry.

About Hot Air Balloons:

The Hot Air Balloons market revenue was 316 Million USD in 2019, and will reach 432 Million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of 5.35% during 2020-2025. A hot air balloon is a lighter-than-air aircraft made up of bags called envelopes containing heated air. Hanging below is a gondola or wicker basket (in some long distance or high air balls, a capsule) that carries passengers and heat sources, in most cases an open flame caused by burning liquid propane. The heated air inside the envelope creates buoyancy because its density is lower than the cooler air outside the envelope. Like all airplanes, hot air balloons cannot fly in the air. Unlike a balloon, the envelope does not have to be sealed at the bottom because the air near the bottom of the envelope is at the same pressure as the surrounding air. In modern sports balloons, the outer casing is typically made of nylon fabric and the inlet of the balloon (closest to the burner flame) is made of a refractory material such as Nomex. Modern balloons have been shaped into a variety of shapes, such as rocket boats and various commercial products, although traditional shapes are used in most non-commercial and many commercial applications.

Major players covered in this report:

UltraMagic Balloons

Firefly Balloons

Lindstrand Balloons

Kubicek Balloons

National Ballooning

Aerostar Balloons

Cameron Balloons UK

Avian Balloon Corporation

Ballonbau Woerner Augsburg Germany

Cameron Balloons US

Kavanagh Balloons

APEX Balloons

Hot Air Balloons Market by Types:

AA Type

AX Type

AM Type

AS Type

Hot Air Balloons Market by Applications:

Aviation Sports

Photography

Tourism

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

