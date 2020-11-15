The “Medical Thermometers Market” size reports can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Medical Thermometers industry.

About Medical Thermometers:

The Medical Thermometers market revenue was 990 Million USD in 2019, and will reach 1057 Million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of 1.09% during 2020-2025. Medical thermometers (also known as thermometers) are used to measure body temperature in humans or animals. Insert the tip of the thermometer into the mouth under the tongue (oral or sublingual temperature), underarm (armpit temperature), or insert the rectum through the anus (rectal temperature).

Major players covered in this report:

AViTA

CITIZEN

Omron

Riester

Microlife

YUYUE

MII

Hartmann

Briggs Healthcare

ADC

Braun

Welch Allyn

Faichney

Geonic

Rossmax

Hicks

Beurer

BABYLY

Vicks

3M

Raycome

Kerma Medical

JASUN

TECNIMED

Radiant

Easytem

DONGYUE

Jinxinbao

Exergen Corp

SMIC

Medical Thermometers Market by Types:

Digital

Infrared

Patch

Medical Thermometers Market by Applications:

Home Health Aide

Hospital

Public Places

Other

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Detailed TOC of Global Medical Thermometers Market:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Medical Thermometers Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Type 1

1.2.2 Type 2

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Application 1

1.3.2 Application 2

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Market Size Analysis from 2014 to 2026

1.6.1 Global Market Size Analysis from 2014 to 2026 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Market Size Analysis from 2014 to 2026 by Value

1.6.3 Global Price Trends Analysis from 2014 to 2026

2 Global Medical Thermometers Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Medical Thermometers (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Medical Thermometers Consumption and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.1.2 Global Medical Thermometers Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Medical Thermometers (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Medical Thermometers Consumption and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.2.2 Global Medical Thermometers Revenue and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Medical Thermometers (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Medical Thermometers Consumption and Market Share by Region (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Medical Thermometers Revenue and Market Share by Region (2014-2019)

