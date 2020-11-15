Sun. Nov 15th, 2020

The Daily Philadelphian

Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Systems Market 2020 Production, Revenue, Price, Gross Margin and Forecast to 2025

sambit.k

Nov 15, 2020

Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Systems

Global “Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Systems Market” forecast 2020-2025 tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

About Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Systems:

  • An automated fare collection (AFC) system is the collection of components that automate the ticketing system of a public transportation network – an automated version of manual fare collection. An AFC system is usually the basis for integrated ticketing.
  • Based on the Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Systems market development status, competitive landscape and development model in different regions of the world, this report is dedicated to providing niche markets, potential risks and comprehensive competitive strategy analysis in different fields. From the competitive advantages of different types of products and services, the development opportunities and consumption characteristics and structure analysis of the downstream application fields are all analyzed in detail. To Boost Growth during the epidemic era, this report analyzes in detail for the potential risks and opportunities which can be focused on.

  • Major players covered in this report:

  • Samsung SDS
  • Indra Company
  • GRG Banking
  • GaoXin Modern
  • The Nippon Signal
  • LECIP Group
  • Easyway
  • Gunnebo
  • KML Engineering Limited
  • Omron
  • NXP Semiconductors
  • Scheidt & Bachmann
  • Thales
  • Shanghai Potevio Company Limited
  • Advance Cards Systems
  • Huahong Jitong
  • Huaming
  • United
  • Cubic
  • ST Electronics

    Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Systems Market by Types:

  • IC Cards
  • Fare Gates
  • Ticket Office Machine
  • Ticket Vending Machine

    Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Systems Market by Applications:

  • Payment
  • Identification
  • Loyalty
  • E-healthcare
  • E-banking

    Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

    Major regions covered in the report:

    • North America
    • Europe
    • Asia-Pacific
    • Latin America
    • Middle East & Africa

    Detailed TOC of Global Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Systems Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Systems Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Application

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Region

    1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

    1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

    1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

    1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

    1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

    1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

    1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

    1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

    1.5.3 Drivers

    1.5.4 Limitations

    1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

    1.6 Global Market Size Analysis from 2014 to 2026

    1.6.1 Global Market Size Analysis from 2014 to 2026 by Consumption Volume

    1.6.2 Global Market Size Analysis from 2014 to 2026 by Value

    1.6.3 Global Price Trends Analysis from 2014 to 2026

    2 Global Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Systems Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

    2.1 Global Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Systems (Volume and Value) by Type

    2.1.1 Global Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Systems Consumption and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    2.1.2 Global Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Systems Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    2.2 Global Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Systems (Volume and Value) by Application

    2.2.1 Global Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Systems Consumption and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

    2.2.2 Global Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Systems Revenue and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

    2.3 Global Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Systems (Volume and Value) by Region

    2.3.1 Global Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Systems Consumption and Market Share by Region (2014-2019)

    2.3.2 Global Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Systems Revenue and Market Share by Region (2014-2019)

