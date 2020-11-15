Global “Ambulatory Surgery Center Market” forecast 2020-2025 tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

About Ambulatory Surgery Center:

The Ambulatory Surgery Center market revenue was 71879 Million USD in 2019, and will reach 98436 Million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of 5.38% during 2020-2025. Ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) are health care facilities that offer patients the convenience of having surgeries and procedures performed safely outside the hospital setting.

Major players covered in this report:

IntergraMed America Inc.

Surgery Partners

Terveystalo Healthcare Oyj

AmSurg Corporation

Tenet Healthcare

Hospital Corporation of America

United Surgical Partners International

Medical Facilities Corporation

Aspen Healthcare

Nueterra

Symbion

Ambulatory Surgery Center Market by Types:

Hospital-Based Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Free-Standing Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Ambulatory Surgery Center Market by Applications:

Laceration Treatment

Bone fracture Treatment

Emergency Care Service

Trauma or Accident Treatment

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Detailed TOC of Global Ambulatory Surgery Center Market:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Ambulatory Surgery Center Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Type 1

1.2.2 Type 2

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Application 1

1.3.2 Application 2

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Market Size Analysis from 2014 to 2026

1.6.1 Global Market Size Analysis from 2014 to 2026 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Market Size Analysis from 2014 to 2026 by Value

1.6.3 Global Price Trends Analysis from 2014 to 2026

2 Global Ambulatory Surgery Center Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Ambulatory Surgery Center (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Ambulatory Surgery Center Consumption and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.1.2 Global Ambulatory Surgery Center Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Ambulatory Surgery Center (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Ambulatory Surgery Center Consumption and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.2.2 Global Ambulatory Surgery Center Revenue and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Ambulatory Surgery Center (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Ambulatory Surgery Center Consumption and Market Share by Region (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Ambulatory Surgery Center Revenue and Market Share by Region (2014-2019)

