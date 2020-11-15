The “Coupled Inductor Market” size reports can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Coupled Inductor industry.

About Coupled Inductor:

The Coupled Inductor market revenue was 545 Million USD in 2019, and will reach 718 Million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of 4.68% during 2020-2025. Inductance element can produce collectively effects known as the inductive element, often referred to as direct inductors. Two inductors or coils that are linked by electromagnetic induction are said to be coupled inductors. When an alternating current flows through one coil, the coil sets up a magnetic field which is coupled to the second coil and induces a voltage in that coil. The phenomenon of one inductor inducing a voltage in another inductor is known as mutual inductance.

Major players covered in this report:

Delta Electronics, Inc.

Ice Components, Inc.

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Vitec Electronics Corporation

TAIYO YUDEN CO., LTD.

Cooper Industries (Eaton)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

TDK Corporation

AVX Corporation

Pulse Electronics Corporation.

Wurth Elektronik Group

Coilcraft, Inc.

Coupled Inductor Market by Types:

Multilayer Type

Wire-winding Type

Thin-film Type

Others

Coupled Inductor Market by Applications:

Industrial

Automotive

Telecommunications

Others

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

