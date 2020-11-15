Global “Foundry Coke Market” forecast 2020-2025 tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

About Foundry Coke:

The Foundry Coke market revenue was 239 Million USD in 2019, and will reach 342 Million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of 6.1% during 2020-2025. Coke is a fuel with a high carbon content and few impurities, usually made from coal. It is the solid carbonaceous material derived from destructive distillation of low-ash, low-sulphur bituminous coal. Cokes made from coal are grey, hard, and porous. While coke can be formed naturally, the commonly used form is synthetic. The form known as petroleum coke, or pet coke, is derived from oil refinery coker Tons or other cracking processes. Foundry Coke is a high-quality grade of coke vital for efficient cupola melting.

Major players covered in this report:

Shanxi Coking Coal Group

Erie Coke

Shandong Coking Group

Shanxi Huifeng Xingye Group

ABC Coke (Drummond)

OKK

Shandong Sunshine Focal Electric

Jiangsu Surun Highcarbon

Nippon Coke and Engineering

Shanxi Antai

Tonawanda Coke

Henan Shenhuo

Foundry Coke Market by Types:

Ash Content 8%

8% ≤ Ash Content ≤ 10%

Ash Content ≥10%

Foundry Coke Market by Applications:

Machinery Casting

Material Treatment

Smelting industry

Others

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Detailed TOC of Global Foundry Coke Market:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Foundry Coke Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Type 1

1.2.2 Type 2

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Application 1

1.3.2 Application 2

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Market Size Analysis from 2014 to 2026

1.6.1 Global Market Size Analysis from 2014 to 2026 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Market Size Analysis from 2014 to 2026 by Value

1.6.3 Global Price Trends Analysis from 2014 to 2026

2 Global Foundry Coke Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Foundry Coke (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Foundry Coke Consumption and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.1.2 Global Foundry Coke Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Foundry Coke (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Foundry Coke Consumption and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.2.2 Global Foundry Coke Revenue and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Foundry Coke (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Foundry Coke Consumption and Market Share by Region (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Foundry Coke Revenue and Market Share by Region (2014-2019)

