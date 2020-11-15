Global “Poly-Alpha Olefins (Pao) Based Lubricants Market” forecast 2020-2025 tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

Polyalphaolefin (PAO) has high viscosity index, low pour point, good oxidation stability, high flash point and low volatility compared with mineral oil. At present, the production of PAO in the industry mainly uses an olefin oligomerization method, and a low molecular olefin such as ethylene is used as a raw material to produce an oligomerized product C8-C12 olefin (preferably 1-decene) as an intermediate. The α-olefin is used as a raw material, and is formed by polymerization, catalyst separation, hydrogenation and fractionation.

Based on the Poly-Alpha Olefins (Pao) Based Lubricants market development status, competitive landscape and development model in different regions of the world, this report is dedicated to providing niche markets, potential risks and comprehensive competitive strategy analysis in different fields. From the competitive advantages of different types of products and services, the development opportunities and consumption characteristics and structure analysis of the downstream application fields are all analyzed in detail. To Boost Growth during the epidemic era, this report analyzes in detail for the potential risks and opportunities which can be focused on.

Lubricon Industries

NACO Corporation

Chemtura Corporation

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC

Shanghai Fox Chemical Technology Co., Ltd.

Shell Chemical Ltd.

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

INEOS Oligomers

ExxonMobil

Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd.

Tulstar Products, Inc

Gear Oil

Engine Oil

Compressor Oil

Grease

Others Poly-Alpha Olefins (Pao) Based Lubricants Market by Applications:

Commercial Vehicles

Passenger Cars

Marine

Aviation