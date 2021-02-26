Fri. Feb 26th, 2021

Cheese Market 2018 | Increasing Demand With Leading Key Players

Global Cheese Market

was valued at US$ 6.79 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 8.1 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.23% during a forecast period.

Cheddar is estimated to hold the largest share in the market during the forecast period owing to rising investments in the innovation of products by manufacturers and increased popularity of cheddar product across the globe. Processed cheese is projected to lead the market growth during the forecast period owing to the rising popularity of processed cheese among consumers across the globe.

Cheese popularity is increasing owing to high protein, fat, and calcium content. The wide availability of cheese with various taste and enhanced features over milk are driving factors of the market growth in a positive way. Growing health awareness among consumers is also expected to boost the cheese market demand across the globe. Rising food &amp; beverage industry followed by rising demand for processed food is propelling the market growth. Innovation in a product is providing huge opportunities to market players and at same time growing awareness regarding chronic disease will restrict the market growth. The report provides an in-detail list of drivers and restraints of the market, which are influencing the market growth. Additionally, provides expected opportunities and emerging key trends.

The Asia Pacific is estimated to hold the largest share in the market during the forecast period due to rising demand for fast foods with extra cheese. Changing consumer preferences towards the eating style is expected to boost market growth. Growing demand for a processed product in developing countries such as India and China is expected to boost market growth. In addition, the rising living standard of the consumers and growing affordability of middle-class population are another driving factors of the market in this region. India, China, and Japan are expected to surge the market growth in forecast period in this region owing to rising disposable income and rising population in these countries.

The report includes a detailed study of Porterâ€™s Five Forces model to analyze the different factors affecting the growth of the market. Moreover, the study also covers a market attractiveness analysis, PESTLE analysis, Value Chain Analysis, and SWOT analysis.

The Scope of the Report for Cheese Market

Global Cheese Market, by Type
Natural Cheese
processed cheese

Global Cheese Market, by Product
Feta
Mozzarella
Roquefort
Cheddar
Others

Global Cheese Market, by Region
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East &amp; Africa
South America

Key Players Operating in Global Cheese Market
Cady Cheese Factory
Hook’s Cheese Company
Kraft and Burnett Dairy
Almarai
Amul
Bega Cheese
Bel Group
Bletsoe Cheese
Brunkow Cheese Factory
Mother Dairy
Parag Milk Foods
Alra Fods Inc.
Fonterra Co-Operative Group Ltd.
Mondelez International Group

