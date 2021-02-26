Click Here to Get Sample Premium Report @ https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/4016

Filament winding is the market due to the winding process is quite easy as well as it is well suited to automation without the need of any human intervention. Due to the cost effectiveness and there are fewer chances of human error is also increasing the growth of the filament winding segment in the fiber reinforced plastic pipe market.

Chemical is the largest application category in the FRP pipe market, with an expected contribution of more than 40.0% in 2017. Due to withstand high temperatures and are corrosion resistant are required. Fiber reinforced plastic pipes have a higher strength to weight ratio. Epoxy is estimated to the largest material in the fiber reinforced plastic pipe market, owing to the epoxy being very environmentally as compared to other materials.

Most of the industries are now accepting this process because it is resulting in the Asia Pacific is the largest as well as the fastest growing market in the fiber reinforced plastic pipe market owing to the rise in construction, and oil & gas activities in the region. A growing focus of government to improve sewage treatment facilities in the Asia Pacific is also driving the growth of the market. Rise in construction activities in previous few years and people have been resorting to the use of fiber reinforced pipes for their better thermal resistant power is leading the second highest revenue share in the FRP pipe market in Europe.

Covid 19 Impact [email protected] https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/covid-19-analysis/4016

Some of the major players operating in the fiber reinforced plastic pipe market are Enduro Composites, Inc., Ershigs, Inc. (Denali incorporated), Fibrex FRP piping systems, National Oilwell Varco, Inc., Sarplast SA, Saudi Arabian Amiantit Company, Sekisui Chemical Co., ltd Saudi Arabian Amiantit Company, Chemical Process Piping Pvt. Ltd., China National Building Material Company Limited, Ershigs Inc., Future Pipes Industries L.L.C., Hengrun Group Co. Ltd., HOBAS, National Oilwell Varco Inc., and Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd., Sarplast SA.

The report covers a comprehensive study of major market drivers, restrains, opportunities, challenges, PESTEL, Porters, SWOT, and technological forecasting in the market.

The Scope of Global Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipe Market:

Global Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipe Market, By Product Type:

GRE pipe

GRP pipe

Other Product Types

Global Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipe Market, By Fiber Type:

E-Glass

T-Glass

Other Fiber Types

Global Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipe Market, By Process:

Centrifugal Casting

Filament Winding

Pultrusion

Other Process

Global Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipe Market, By Material:

Polyester

Polyurethane

Epoxy

Other Materials

Global Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipe Market, By Application:

Oil & Gas

Chemicals

Sewage

Irrigation

Other Applications

Global Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipe Market, By Region:

North America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific

South America

The Key Players Operating In the Global Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipe Market:

Enduro Composites, Inc.

Ershigs, Inc. (Denali incorporated)

Fibrex FRP piping systems

National Oilwell Varco, Inc.

Sarplast SA

Saudi Arabian Amiantit Company

Sekisui Chemical Co., ltd.

Saudi Arabian Amiantit Company

Chemical Process Piping Pvt. Ltd.

China National Building Material Company Limited

Ershigs Inc.

Future Pipes Industries L.L.C.

Hengrun Group Co. Ltd.

HOBAS

National Oilwell Varco Inc.

Sarplast SA.