The global market for advanced airport technologies totaled $20.3 billion in 2016. The market should total nearly $21.3 billion in 2017 and $27.2 billion in 2022, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% from 2017 to 2022.

Report Scope:

The report covers the worldwide market for these electronic, electro-optical and other modern technologies used in airports:

– Air/ground traffic management and control systems.

– Landing aids, guidance and lighting.

– Airport communications.

– Digital information display solutions.

– Airport management software.

– Security, fire protection and emergency services.

– Passenger and baggage handling and control.

– Car parking systems.

This report covers only technologies and equipment that are based at the airport or nearby. The emphasis is on civil aviation; the military market is not covered in detail.

Report Includes:

– 55 data tables and 10 additional tables

– An overview of the global market for advanced airport technologies.

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022.

– Discussion of technological, regulatory, security, and economic trends that are effecting the market.

– A look at developments affecting key airport technology systems, such as air and ground traffic management; baggage claim and handling; and security, fire, and emergency systems.

– Profiles of major companies in the market.

Reasons for Doing This Study:

This report is an update of a BCC Research report that was published in 2014.The market for advanced airport technologies, and the technologies themselves, have continued to develop in the three years since the previous edition was published.

Suppliers of advanced airport technologies need to understand these trends in order to manage their enterprise and resources effectively. Users of these technologies also need to understand the implications of these changes in order to select the most cost-effective option among available products and technologies prior to committing significant capital resources.

