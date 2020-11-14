Flexible barrier films are flexible barriers that are designed to protect the electronic components such as electronic circuits, transistors, and others from the degradation caused by moisture, oxygen, and other environmental factors. It provides a robust, lightweight, and versatile application range without compromising with the performance of the electronic parts it protects. Thus, the flexible barrier films provide encapsulation to flexible, organic, and printed electronics components without affecting its functionality, flexibility, performance, and printability. This, in turn, increasing the use of barrier film in electronics products which anticipating the growth of the flexible barrier films market.

Key Players:

1. 3M Company

2. Amcor Plc

3. Beneq

4. Eastman Chemical Company

5. Fraunhofer Polo Alliance

6. Honeywell International Inc.

7. Materion Corporation

8. Sigma Technologies Int’l, LLC.

9. Tera-Barrier Films Pte Ltd

10. Toppan Printing Co., Ltd.

Continuously growing demand for organic, flexible, and printed electronics devices driving the growth of the flexible barrier films market. However, flexible barrier films are in its introductory phase and the films are expensive to design, develop, and manufacture, this factor may restraint the growth of the flexible barrier films market. Further, rapid technological developments in electronic devices and growing adoption flexible barrier films in order to improve the quality and increase the life of the devices or product, which expected to influence the growth of the flexible barrier films market in the near future.

The global flexible barrier films market is segmented on the basis of product type, end-user. On the basis of type the market is segmented as flexible electronics, photovoltaic, others. On the basis of end-user the market is segmented consumer electronics, automotive, healthcare, aerospace and defense, others.

Critical Success Factors (CSFs)

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined on the basis of market share analysis of key players. Detailed market data about these factors is estimated to help vendors take strategic decisions that can strengthen their positions in the market and lead to more effective and larger stake in the global Flexible Barrier Films Market. Pricing and cost teardown analysis for products and service offerings of key players has also been undertaken for the study.

