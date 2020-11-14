Sports gun is referred as anon-lethal or less deadly weapon, which is used for several shooting sports such as Olympic, Commonwealth games, Paralympic and other international and national sports events. Increasing participants in shooting sports is majorly driving the growth of the sports gun market. Increasing infrastructure facilities for shooting sports especially in emerging countries such as China, India and others, is further generating the demand for sports gun.

Key Players:

American Outdoor Brands Corporation, Beretta Holding S.A., Browning Arms Company, Colt’s Manufacturing Company, LLC, Crosman Corporation, German Sport Guns GmbH, HOWA MACHINERY, LTD., J.G. ANSCH?TZ GmbH & Co.KG, OLYMPIC ARMS INC., and STURM, RUGER & COMPANY, INC.

Sports gun has been gained significant market through recreational shooting segment and is expected to boost the demand for sport gun during the forecast period. Recreational shooting are sports that are played for fun or as a hobby. The competitive shooting has been generating demand for the sports guns. There are various competitive shooting shorts including Fulbore Target Rifle Shooting, paintball, High Power Rifle, Target Shooting and others. Increasing membership of shooting ranges/clubs, shooting foundations and other clubs are further adding to the revenue growth of the sports gun market.

Increase in number of participants and rise in shooting sports events have been propelling the growth of the market and are expected to sustain its growth rate during the forecast period 2020-2027. For instance, according to International Olympic Committee, number women events were accounted for 120 in the year 2000, and these events were increased up to 145 in 2016. International Olympic Committee also states that number of women events is anticipated to increase in near future owing to active participation of women from developing countries including China, India, Indonesia, Turkey, Malaysia and others.

The report segments the sports gun market on the basis of gun type, application, distribution channel and geography. On the basis of gun type, the market is segmented into Rifle, Pistol and Shotgun. On the basis of application, the market is bifurcated into Competitive Shooting and Recreational Sports. By distribution channel, the market is categorized in to Gun Stores, Sporting Goods Stores, Online and Others Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa).

The market is estimated to grow in the coming years owing to increasing participation of the people in shooting sports through competitive sports and recreational shooting segments. Moreover, top players are forming partnership with other sport gun manufacturers, distributors, and others, which is expected to boost the growth of the market.