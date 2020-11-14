The ANZ industrial protective footwearmarket was valued at US$57.20 million in 2018 and is projected to reach US$77.63 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2019 to 2027.

Industrial footwear is specifically designed to safeguard workers from physical harm and feet injuries caused at workplace by accidents. They can protect workers from injuries caused by fallen objects, explosions, chemical products splattering, electrical contacts, and mechanical risks, etc. Industrial protective footwear are made up of materials such as rubber, leather, or plastic, and primarily have high level of adhesion for greasy, and wet floors and surfaces. The footwear is mainly used by workers employed in industries such as manufacturing, mining, construction, oil & gas, chemicals, and transportation.

Key Players:

1. Bata Industrials Australia

2. Blundstone Australia

3. Dewalt

4. Dunlop

5. Oliver Footwear

6. Honeywell Safety Products

7. Redback Boots

8. Safeworx

9. Skellerup

10. Steel Blue

ANZ is expected to emerge as a prominent market for industrial protective footwear over the forecast period. Growing adoption of health and safety practices to reduce workplace fatalities, and introduction of various government initiatives and programs related to worker safety are expected to boost the demand for protective footwear during the forecast period. The growth of the construction, manufacturing, mining, and oil & gas industries, among others, is also raising the demand for industrial protective footwear.

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the ANZ Industrial Protective Footwear Market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market

Analysis tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s five force model have been inculcated in order to present a perfect in-depth knowledge about ANZ Industrial Protective Footwear Market. Ample graphs, tables, charts are added to help have an accurate understanding of this market. The ANZ Industrial Protective Footwear Market is also been analyzed in terms of value chain analysis and regulatory analysis.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Risk Assessment for Investing in Global Market

Critical Success Factors (CSFs)

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined on the basis of market share analysis of key players. Detailed market data about these factors is estimated to help vendors take strategic decisions that can strengthen their positions in the market and lead to more effective and larger stake in the global ANZ Industrial Protective Footwear Market. Pricing and cost teardown analysis for products and service offerings of key players has also been undertaken for the study.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 ANZ Industrial Protective Footwear Market Overview

4 Market Trend Analysis

5 Global ANZ Industrial Protective Footwear Market Segmentation

6 Market Effect Factors Analysis

7 Market Competition by Manufacturers

8 Key Developments

9 Company Profiling