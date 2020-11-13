Self-Injections Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 34.94 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 173.75 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 22.2% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to rising demand of self-injection devices.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the self-injections market are –

Abbvie, Inc. (US),

3M (US),

(US),

Baxter (US),

PharmaJet (US),

GerresheimerAG (Germany),

Pfizer Inc.(US),

Terumo Corporation (Japan),

Mylan N.V.(US),

Bespak(UK),

Janssen Global Services, LLC.(US),

Insulet Corporation (US),

Unilife Corporation(USA),

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.(US),

Ypsomed (Switzerland),

Eli lilly and Company (US),

Haselmeier AG (Switzerland),

Alkermes (Ireland),

Credence MedSystems, Inc.(UA),

SchottAG (Germany),

Ypsomed (Switzerland),

Owen Mumford Ltd. (UK),

Glide Technology Pvt Ltd. (UK),

among other companies.

Market Definition: Global Self-Injections Market

Self-injections is an attractive option for administering drug therapies at our location. For instance, insulin-dependent diabetics and individuals suffering from arthritis, it is an easy and a reliable method to self-administer drugs.

Needles and skin can be a source for anxiety. Important to know the needles used to inject insulin are much smaller and finer.

Segmentation:

By Type

Devices

Needle-Free

Auto

Pen

Wearable Injectors

By Dosage Form

Single Dose

Multi-Dose

By Therapeutic Application

Autoimmune Diseases

Hormonal Disorders

Oncology

Orphan Diseases

Pain Management

Respiratory Therapy

Others

By Route of Administration

Skin

Circulatory/Musculoskeletal

Organs

Central Nervous System

By End-user

Patient

Physicians

Home Care Settings

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Private Clinics

Chemist

Online Pharmacies

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2019, Baxter announced the launch of a ready-to-use VANCOMYCIN injection in 0.9% Sodium Chloride in 500 mg, 750 mg and 1 gram presentations.

In March 2019, Antares Pharma announced receipt of orphan drug designation to evaluate the use of subcutaneous methotrexate for the treatment of ectopic pregnancy that meets predefined criteria for medical management.

Competitive Analysis:

Global self-injections market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of self-injections market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

