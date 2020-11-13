Latest research report on “Quantum Dot Market Research Report” now available at high quality database of ReportsnReports.com with market size, share, trends, competitive and statistical analysis. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Global Quantum Dot Market size is expected to grow from US$ 3.5 Billion in 2020 to US$ 10.6 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 24.6%.

Top Companies profiled in the Quantum Dot Market:

Samsung Electronics (South Korea)

Nanosys (US)

Nanoco Group (UK)

NN-Labs (US)

Ocean NanoTech (US)

Quantum Materials (US)

OSRAM Licht (Germany)

Avantama (Switzerland)

Navillum Nanotechnologies (US)

Crystalplex Corporation (US)

RANOVUS (Canada)

Innolume (Germany)

QUANTUM SOLUTIONS (Saudi Arabia)

NanoPhotonica (US)

UbiQD (Mexico)

Fraunhofer IAP (Germany)

TCL (China)

VIZIO (US)

Hisense (US)

QD Lasers (Japan)

A majority of quantum dot manufacturers are switching from toxic cadmium-based quantum dot devices to cadmium-free quantum dot devices. This act is in accordance with the draft amendment by the European Commission to the EU Directive on the restriction of hazardous substances (RoHS) in electrical and electronic equipment.

Quantum dot manufacturers are striving to offer the best quality displays in the market. QLEDs have a narrow spectrum, high stability, which allows a considerable cost reduction; therefore, they are attractive for industrial manufacturers.

