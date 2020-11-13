Latest research report on “Passenger Information System Market Research Report” now available at high quality database of ReportsnReports.com with market size, share, trends, competitive and statistical analysis. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Global Enterprise Data Management Market to grow from USD 77.9 Billion in 2020 to USD 122.9 Billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.5% during the forecast period. This report spread across 188 Pages, Profiling 20 Companies and Supported with 105 Tables and 44 figures are now available in this research.

“Based on solutions, the mobile applications segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period”

Based on solutions, the PIS market is segmented into display systems, announcement systems, emergency communication systems, mobile applications, infotainment systems, and others (passenger counting systems and video monitoring systems). The mobile applications segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Mobile applications can be used to offer real-time transit information to passengers. These applications make transit services more accessible and reliable for new passengers and can encourage people to use public transport.

Based on mode of transportation, the railways segment to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

Based on mode of transportation, the PIS market has been segmented into railways, roadways, and airways and waterways. The railways segment is projected to hold the largest market size during the forecast perioddue to the growing number of railways projects and rising investments in new metro line projects. The growth in the number of megacities and the population in developed and developing countries has increased the importance of deploying PIS solutions and services across the globe.

Based on region, Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Among regions, APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.APAC being an emerging economy is witnessing dynamic changes in the adoption of new technologies along with mandatory regulations imposed. Major factors driving the growth of the PIS market in APAC include rapidly emerging transport sector, increasing number of buses and rails that demand PIS solutions, government initiatives to increase the transport services, increasing adoption of real-time information systems in the transport sector, developments in the waterways mode of transportation, technological advancements in the transport sector, and increasing digitization in the region.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company: Tier I:38%, Tier II:42%, and Tier III:20%

By Designation: C-Level Executives:40%, Directors:35%, and Others:25%

By Region: North America: 35%, APAC: 15%, Europe: 40%, RoW: 10%

