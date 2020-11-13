Latest research report on “Embedded System Market Research Report” now available at high quality database of ReportsnReports.com with market size, share, trends, competitive and statistical analysis. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Embedded System Market is projected to grow from US$ 86.5 Billion in 2020 to US$ 116.2 Billion by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2020 to 2025. This report spread across 197 Pages, Profiling 10 Companies and Supported with 109 Tables and 55 figures are now available in this research.

Top Companies profiled in the Embedded System Market:

Intel

Renesas

STMicroelectronics

NXP Semiconductors

Texas Instruments

Microchip

Cypress Semiconductors

Qualcomm

Analog Devices

Infineon Technologies

“Among hardware, the FPGA segment of the market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025.”

The field-programmable gate arrays (FPGA) segment of the embedded system market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025.The growth of this segment can be attributed to the simple design cycles of FGPA and their ability to reconfigure systems based on the requirements of applications. Moreover, FPGA support parallel computing, which makes them suitable for the rapid prototyping of various digital devices.

“The middleware segment of the embedded system marketis projected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period.”

Among software, the middleware segment of the market is projected to grow at a high CAGR from 2020 to 2025.Middleware is an alternative to the embedded operating systems (OS) and can either be incorporated in the OS or integrated with device drivers and OS. Middle ware helps in reducing the complexity of applications by centralizing software architecture, usually present in application layers.

“The medium-scale embedded systems segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2019.”

The medium-scale embedded systems segment accounted for the largest size of the embedded system market in 2019.Medium-scale embedded systems are used for packet processing in network switches and routers and data processing in ultrasonic sensors. These systems form a major part of network and communication applications owing to their excellent power handling capacities.

“Based on functionality, the real-time embedded systems segment of the market is projected to grow at a high CAGR from2020 to 2025.”

The real-time embedded systems segment of the embedded system market is projected to grow at a high CAGR from 2020 to 2025. Real-time embedded systems are dedicated to perform given functions within a specified time frame. Since there is an increasing focus on efficiency and power management in various applications, these embedded systems are increasingly being used in network systems, medical systems, process control systems, robot manufacturing systems, traffic control systems, multimedia systems, etc.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company: Tier 1 =30%, Tier 2 =45%, and Tier 3 =25%

By Designation: C-level Executives = 35%, Directors= 40%, and Others (sales, marketing, and product managers, as well as members of various organizations) =25%

By Region: APAC=40%, Americas=35%, Europe=20%, and RoW = 5%

