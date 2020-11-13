The global Helicobacter pylori non-invasive testing market is expected to reach US$ 768.23 Mn in 2027 from US$ 539.70 Mn in 2018. The Helicobacter pylori non-invasive testing market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 4.1% from 2019-2027.

Top Companies Covered in this Report: DiaSorin S.p.A., Meridian Bioscience, Exalenz Bioscience Ltd., Abbott, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc, Certest Biotec S.L., Sekisui Diagnostics (Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd.), CorisBioconcept SPRL, Shenzhen Zhonghe Headway Bio-Sci & Tech Co., Ltd., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

The market is driven by the factors such as, increasing prevalence of Helicobacter pylori bacterial infection, new product launches & FDA approvals, and spreading awareness by government for proper diagnosis. However, factor such as low diagnosis rate is the major restraining factors for the growth of the market.

Helicobacter pylori infection affects more than half of the world’s population. The infection is generally acquired during childhood but can remain asymptomatic, with long-term clinical sequelae including gastritis, peptic ulcer disease, and stomach cancer.

According to MEDLINE and EMBASE databases and United Nations, in 2015, Africa had the highest pooled prevalence of Helicobacter pylori infection (70.1%), whereas Oceania had the lowest prevalence (24.4%). Among individual countries, In Switzerland, the prevalence of Helicobacter pylori infection varied from as low as 18.9% to 87.7% in Nigeria. Based on regional prevalence estimates, there were approximately 4.4 billion individuals with Helicobacter pylori infection worldwide in 2015.

Also, according to World health Organization (WHO), 90% high prevalence rate has been observed in developing countries, whereas in developed countries the prevalence rate is low, i.e. 50%. The global Helicobacter pylori infection rate in female was found to be 42.7% as compared to 46.3% in males. Moreover, in adult it was significantly higher as compared to children, 48.6% and 32.6% respectively.

These statistics determine an increase in the demand for diagnostics in various regions across the globe. Hence, driving the growth of the Helicobacter pylori Non-Invasive Testing Market during the forecast period.

Global Helicobacter pylori non-invasive testing market was segmented by test type, test method and end user. On the basis of the test the market is segmented as serology tests, stool antigen tests, and urea breath tests. Based on the test method the market is segmented into laboratory based test and point of care test. And the market is classified into hospitals, clinics, and diagnostic laboratories on the basis of end user.

Some of the major primary and secondary sources included in the report for the Helicobacter pylori non-invasive testing market are Italian Association for Cancer Research, Cancer Association of South Africa, Canadian Institutes of Health Research, Food and Drug Administration, and others.

