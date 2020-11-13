AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Power Supply’market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are MEAN WELL (Taiwan),TDK Lambda (Japan),Siemens (Germany),General Electric (United States),XP Power (United States),Murata Power Solutions (Japan),Artesyn (United States),Phoenix Contact (Germany),Delta Electronics (Taiwan),Cosel (Japan),PULS (Germany),CUI (United States)

What isPower Supply Market?

The global power supply market is expected to grow in the future due to the rise in the number of consumer demand for energy-efficient lighting systems. In the lighting industry, declining prices of LEDs, and the growing penetration of LEDs as a light source in several lighting applications rising the demand for power supply. The rises in need for power supply in the healthcare and medical device market is boosting the overall growth of the power supply market during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (AC-DC Power Supply, DC-DC Converter), Application (Consumer Electronics, Food & Beverages, Telecommunications, Transportation, Healthcare, Other), Output Power (Low, Medium, High)

Growth Drivers

Growing Adoption of Home and Building Automation Systems

Rising Demand for Energy-Efficient Lighting Systems

Challenges that Market May Face:

Stringent Design Considerations for Input Power/nonstandard AC & DC Inputs

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

