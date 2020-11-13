The China 3D cardiac mapping market was valued at $55.55 million in 2019 and is projected to reach $150.59 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 12.8% from 2020 to 2027.

Cardiac mapping is the process of identifying electrical or mechanical activity of human heart. Mapping electrical movements of heart is a critical component for diagnosis and treatment of any heart disease. Cardiac mapping is generally performed by inserting a catheter into the heart chamber percutaneously and sequentially recording endocardial electrograms within a precise location within the heart. 3D cardiac mapping systems give three-dimensional view of a patient’s heart, which helps electrophysiologists to identify the site of origin of any irregular rhythm accurately and deliver radio-frequency catheter ablation therapy with high success rate. Moreover, cardiac mapping is used widely for identification, characterization, and localization of arrhythmia.

Click To Get Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00028971

Surge in prevalence of cardiac arrhythmias and increased demand for improved patient outcomes mainly boosts the market growth. Cardiac arrhythmias have increased the incidences of other risk factors such as CVDs, high blood pressure, obesity, and diabetes. The chances of developing cardiac arrhythmias increases with increase in age. The common type of cardiac arrhythmias is atrial fibrillation, which causes an irregular and fast heart beat; there are numerous factors responsible for irregular heart rhythm such as heart attack, smoking, congenital heart defects, and stress. Improving life expectancies of people has considerably increased the geriatric population across the globe. These aspects have increased the demand for early detection and treatment of irregular heartbeat, thereby driving the demand for 3D cardiac mapping systems.

The China 3D cardiac mapping market is segmented on the basis of application and end user. By application, it is divided into electroanatomical mapping, basket catheter mapping, and real-time positional management (cardiac pathways) EP system. By end user, it is segmented into hospitals, clinics and diagnostics centers

Some of the key players operating in the market include Abbott Laboratories, Microport Scientific Corporation, Medtronic Plc, and Acutus Medical.

Interested in purchasing this Report? Click here @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/AMR00028971

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Application

– Electroanatomical Mapping

– Basket Catheter Mapping

– Real-Time Positional Management (Cardiac Pathways) EP System.

By End User

– Hospitals

– Clinics

– Diagnostics

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

– Abbott Laboratories

– Microport Scientific Corporation

– Medtronic Plc

– Acutus Medical

Continue…

Contact Us

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email Id: [email protected]

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support Automotive Sensor m is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider.