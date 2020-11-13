COPD and asthma devices, also known as pulmonary drug delivery devices, are used as a permanent treatment or rescue therapy for respiratory diseases and other related ailments. It is the most advanced mode of drug administration in which the drug is directly delivered to the lungs to provide a systemic effect. COPD and asthma have significant shares in the global respiratory diseases market. According to the Global Initiative for Asthma (GINA), around 300 million people across the world suffer from asthma every year. COPD, being the 3rd leading cause for death, led to the death of 3 million people in 2013. Thus, a variety of drug-delivery protocols, such as oral and parenteral delivery, are developed for the treatment of COPD and asthma. However, the pulmonary drug delivery system is the most effective treatment option as compared to the other conventional methods.

The world COPD and asthma devices market is expected to reach $41,355.2 million by 2022. The major factors driving the market growth include increasing awareness for respiratory diseases, such as asthma and emphysema, and rising incidence of respiratory diseases caused due to cigarette consumption. The growth of the market would be boosted due to increase in healthcare expenditure, growth in the use of automation in healthcare industry, and rapid adoption of advanced medical solutions. Currently, most of healthcare practitioners and pulmonary diseases specialists prefer a combination of a drug and a device, for instance inhaler and nebulizer, owing to its fast and effective outcome. However, the market growth could be hindered due to high cost associated with nebulizers, side effects occurring due to excessive dosage, and lack of awareness regarding drug inhalation.

The world COPD and asthma devices market is segmented based on product device type and geography. Based on the product device type, the market is segmented into inhalers and nebulizers. Inhalers segment is projected to grow at a CGAR of 5.3% during the study period. Furthermore, the inhalers segment includes dry powder inhalers (DPIs), metered dose inhalers (MDIs), and soft mist inhalers (SMIs). The nebulizers segment includes compressor nebulizers, ultrasonic nebulizers, and mesh nebulizers. Based on geography, the market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. These regions are further analyzed on the basis of respective countries. Within Europe region, Germany, France and U.K. accounted for more than 40% of market share in 2015.

The leading players profiled in this report include GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Novartis AG, Merck & Co., Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Philips Healthcare, 3M Health Care, Allied Healthcare Products, Inc., Sunovion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim, GF Healthcare Products, Omron Corporation, Smith Medicals, Lincare Holdings, Inc., and Baxter International.

KEY BENEFITS

The market estimations in this report are based on high-end analysis of the key segments from 2015 to 2022.

Extensive analysis of the world COPD and asthma devices market, by product, helps in understanding the various types of devices used for the treatment of respiratory conditions.

This report provides comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict growth of the COPD and asthma devices market.

Porter’s Five Forces model provides an in-depth analysis of the bargaining power of buyers and suppliers, threats of new entrants and substitutes, and competition among the key market players.

Competitive intelligence highlights the business practices adopted by leading market players across various geographies.

SWOT analyses of market players enable the study of the internal environment and strategies adopted by them.

COPD AND ASTHMA DEVICES MARKET SEGMENTATION

The COPD and asthma devices market is segmented based on product type and geography.

By Product Types

Inhalers

Drug powder inhalers (DPIs)

Metered dose inhalers (MDIs)

Soft mist inhalers (SMIs)

Nebulizers

Compressor nebulizers

Ultrasonic nebulizers

Mesh nebulizers

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

Australia

Others

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Others

